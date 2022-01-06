Sweet Paris Crêperie and Café Debuts on Entrepreneur's 2022 Franchise 500®

HOUSTON, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café, the ultra-popular restaurant brand specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, hot drinks and more, is recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500®. The 43rd annual Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential Strategic Partners, the list ranks Sweet Paris at 453 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

"It's an honor to be ranked for the first time on Entrepreneur's 2022 Franchise 500®. We know that our hard-working and adaptable strategic partners and the delicious food and drinks that keep guests coming back are the reasons behind this achievement," said Allison Chavez, co-founder of Sweet Paris. "Being added to this list creates a sense of pride for our staff, especially as we begin to expand our brand and grow the business to new markets this year."

While Sweet Paris already has a strong footprint in Texas with 10 locations – 8 in Houston, 1 in Austin, and 1 in San Antonio, Dallas and Miami are next on the list to open restaurants. In Dallas, a multi-unit agreement that will bring three locations has been signed by current partners. Plus, four locations will be coming to Miami, two corporate owned and two owned by the company's former Chief Development Officer Ivette Escobar.

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 43-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors that go into the evaluation, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

Sweet Paris was founded in 2012 by Allison and Ivan Chavez to "Revive the Art of Eating Crêpes," one crêperie at a time. The brand has quickly become one of the hottest restaurant franchises in Texas with an extravagant ambiance and delicious food and drinks made of the highest quality ingredients and bold flavors. Made from scratch, the dishes are as delicious as they are beautiful. The lavish interiors and the artful food and drinks make Sweet Paris a favorite place for haute social media influencers.

For more information on Sweet Paris, visit www.sweetparis.com, and to view Sweet Paris in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2022 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 11th.

ABOUT SWEET PARIS:

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café is a fast-growing restaurant franchise specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, waffles, salads, hot drinks and more. On a mission to "Revive the Art of Eating Crêpes," Sweet Paris is seeking qualified Strategic Partners, especially those with a background in hospitality, to expand the concept in new markets. For more information about the brand, please visit www.sweetparis.com, and for more information on Strategic Partnership Opportunities, visit www.sweetparisfranchise.com.

