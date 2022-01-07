Crest View Recovery Center Proud to Announce Partnership with DreamLife Recovery

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crest View Recovery Center of Asheville, NC is proud to announce their new partnership with DreamLife Recovery of Donegal, PA.

This partnership will bring the full spectrum of the best addiction treatment services in the country - from medical detoxification to aftercare management - to Crest View and DreamLife clients.

Crest View Recovery Center and DreamLife Recovery are both accredited by The Joint Commission and accept most major insurance plans. DreamLife provides dual-diagnosis, trauma informed care with on-site medical detoxification and a robust residential program. Crest View offers partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient rehabilitation programs, along with beautiful supportive housing. Both facilities admit 24/7.

Crest View was started in 2015 and is family-owned by Dara & Brett Heimowitz. DreamLife is clinician-owned by managing partners Dr. Howard Schwartz and Dr. Peter Ventre.

Both companies look forward to working with each other in assisting their clients on the path to recovery.

"We're thrilled to expand our services via this exciting partnership. DreamLife's strong medical backbone and early intervention services are a perfect match to Crest View's focus on personalized treatment and elite continuing care," said Brett Heimowitz, CEO Crest View Recovery.

About Crest View Recovery Center

Premier & Compassionate Addiction Treatment Solution Located in Asheville, NC. At Crest View Recovery Center, our goal is to facilitate hope and initiate change. We strive to improve the physical, spiritual and emotional health of our clients and their families through addiction education, individualized treatment services, evidence-based and holistic approaches. We meet clients wherever they are in recovery while working with them to get the most out of treatment. All of our programs are designed to help you gain insight into the disease of addiction while acquiring the life skills needed to sustain long-term recovery.

About DreamLife Recovery

DreamLife Recovery holds itself to the highest standards, ensuring clinical excellence and exceptional service in every detail of the comprehensive treatments we provide. Their staff is experienced and compassionate professionals who are personally invested in the success, health, and wellness of each of our clients. They provide clients with proven, science-based, and integrative treatment in a supportive environment. The goal is to provide a healing community conducive to mental, physical, and spiritual well-being. DreamLife offers an assortment of therapy experiences and amenities that demonstrate our superior level of service and commitment to each client.

