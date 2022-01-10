Breck Partners Announces Acquisition of Essential Cabinetry Group

DALLAS, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Breck Partners, LLC ("Breck") is pleased to announce the acquisition of Essential Cabinetry Group. Headquartered in Simpsonville, South Carolina, Essential Cabinetry Group ("ECG") manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock-plus cabinetry sold through a growing network of over 650 kitchen and bath dealers across the United States. Through its three market-leading brands, ECG has established a unique platform that offers a full lineup of cabinetry to meet homeowners' needs across the value spectrum.

Brad Brenneman, Breck Co-Founder and Managing Partner, said, "Since forming Breck, our passion and focus has been to partner with high-potential leaders to build enduring, exceptional companies. We are humbled and honored to serve Mark and the terrific team at Essential Cabinetry Group. ECG has tremendous upside by continuing to expand its unique strategy of creating a truly exceptional experience for its customers."

Mark Kovich, CEO of Essential Cabinetry Group, commented, "We are excited to lock arms with the Breck team to further solidify ECG as a best-in-class cabinet manufacturer. The Breck team's experience with companies undergoing strategic transformation will be invaluable as ECG continues to build upon its commitment to provide a truly differentiated and superior customer experience."

"ECG is at a compelling operational and strategic inflection point, which is exactly where Breck seeks to invest and support our partners in their journey toward becoming world class in their respective markets," added Brian Steinbrueck, Breck Co-Founder and Partner.

About Essential Cabinetry Group

Headquartered in Simpsonville, South Carolina, Essential Cabinetry Group manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock-plus cabinetry sold through a growing network of over 650 kitchen and bath dealers across the United States. Through its three market-leading brands (Tedd Wood Fine Cabinetry, Executive Cabinetry, and Designers Choice Cabinetry), ECG offers a complete lineup of full access, framed, and inset cabinetry to provide a solution for every customer. Learn more about Essential Cabinetry Group at www.essentialcabinetrygroup.com.

About Breck Partners

Breck Partners is a Dallas-based private equity firm that makes control equity investments in "story" situations in industrial markets where a business is performing below its potential, is in an out-of-favor industry, has an incomplete management team, or is undergoing a complex situation such as a carve-out. Breck focuses on platforms with revenues of $50 to $250 million and enterprise values of $25 to $75 million. For additional information, please visit www.breckpartners.com or email info@breckpartners.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Breck Partners