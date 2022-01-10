Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies Announces Strategic Partnership with Microsoft to Further Enable its Digital Surgery Solutions

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies (JJMDC)* today announced that it will collaborate with Microsoft to further enable and expand JJMDC's secure and compliant digital surgery ecosystem. The Microsoft Cloud will help JJMDC realize its vision of driving innovation that advances skills, improves workflow, and enhances surgical decision making for a better overall customer experience and improved patient and economic outcomes.

JJMDC's innovative medical technology exists across an ecosystem that includes next generation robotics, world-class instrumentation, advanced imaging and visualization, data and analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and digital solutions. To mobilize the potential of these assets and make a clinical difference for patients, it is imperative to establish robust connectivity with, and between, all elements of the ecosystem with a seamless, interconnected network that meets surgeons where they are in their workflow and patients where they are in their healthcare journey.

"Collaborating with Microsoft will help take our digital approach to the next level as we create a best-in-class, unified platform across our innovative surgical technologies," said Larry Jones, Group CIO and Global Vice President, Medical Devices, Johnson & Johnson. "It brings together our collective expertise and is an exciting step towards creating a connected patient journey across the entire care continuum, before, during, and after a procedure."

As part of the strategic partnership, Microsoft will serve as JJMDC's preferred cloud provider for the company's digital surgery solutions and help JJMDC build out its digital surgery platform and internet of things (IoT) device connectivity. By harnessing the power of the Microsoft Cloud, including Azure, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, Microsoft 365 and Dynamics 365, the companies expect to work together to deliver innovation across the following areas:

Innovating to improve patient outcomes through artificial intelligence, machine learning and data insights.

Increasing JJMDC device connectivity, insights and intelligence using Azure IoT and Edge Computing technologies.

Increasing the pace of digital innovation and transformation across the JJMDC digital surgery ecosystem using Azure capabilities and services.

"At the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices companies, we're shaping a future where medical intervention is smarter, less invasive, and more personalized," said Peter Schulam, MD, PhD, Global Head, Medical Affairs, Clinical Affairs and Pre-Clinical Research, Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, and Leader, Office of Digital Innovation. "We're excited to collaborate with Microsoft on this important work as we continue to expand our digital surgery assets and capabilities, develop innovative and advanced instrumentation, and make a meaningful clinical difference for customers and patients."

About Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies:

At Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, we are helping people live their best lives. Building on more than a century of expertise, we tackle pressing healthcare challenges, and take bold steps that lead to new standards of care while improving people's healthcare experiences. In surgery, orthopaedics, vision and interventional solutions, we are helping to save lives and paving the way to a healthier future for everyone, everywhere.

*The Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies comprise the surgery, orthopaedics, vision and interventional solutions businesses within Johnson & Johnson's Medical Devices segment. The legal entity named in this agreement is Medical Device Business Services, Inc.

