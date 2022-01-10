NEWBEAUTY LAUNCHES THE STATE OF AESTHETICS: BY THE NUMBERS AS RESOURCE FOR BOARD-CERTIFIED AESTHETIC PROVIDERS

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NewBeauty, the definitive authority on all things beauty, has announced the introduction of The State of Aesthetics: By the Numbers, a data-driven editorial supplement supported by BeautyEngine, a first-of-its-kind market-research division of the brand.

The inaugural supplement, targeted to more than 14,000 board-certified dermatologists and 8,000 plastic surgeons, will ship with the Winter issue, with a second volume planned for the Summer issue.

Using data gathered from NewBeauty's engaged and aesthetically conscious beauty consumers—via a proprietary, mobile-first engagement process—the supplement offers a comprehensive guide to how patients navigate beauty treatments and aesthetic-related buying decisions. Surveys were deployed by BeautyEngine over a period of several months, with each survey focusing on individual patient considerations during the aesthetic-treatment process.

"BeautyEngine was designed to meet a significant need in the market by providing access to insights from the most aesthetically conscious consumers in the country," says Mike Glaicar, Chief Revenue Officer, NewBeauty. "Solid data is at the core of all sound business decisions and BeautyEngine is unmatched in its ability to gain real-time insights into what consumers want."

"With almost 20 years as the leaders in the aesthetics industry, it only makes sense that BeautyEngine is the obvious next step. No one speaks to consumers like NewBeauty—we understand the providers and can deliver timely answers to their most-asked questions. They know they can rely on our collective experience to offer accurate and actionable takeaways," says Steffanie Attenberg, Chief Brand Officer, NewBeauty.

NewBeauty's Winter 2022 Issue with cover star Kristin Davis is on newsstands nationwide January 18, 2022. For up-to-date information and the latest beauty and aesthetic industry developments visit newbeauty.com.

ABOUT NEWBEAUTY:

NewBeauty is the authority on beauty and the trusted resource for the most affluent and influential beauty consumer. The only magazine dedicated 100% to beauty with more than 5x the beauty edit of any other magazine, NewBeauty dives deep to provide valuable information, founded in research and vetted by experts, empowering women to make better beauty decisions. NewBeauty is published by SANDOW, a leader in innovation and design that delivers powerful products and services to a highly selective audience.

