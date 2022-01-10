Quarterhill to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), announces that it will participate in the following two virtual investor conferences in January 2022:

ATB 10th Annual Institutional Investor Conference

January 11, 2022, at 9:30am ET

Presenters: Bret Kidd, CEO, and John Rim, CFO

Format: virtual fireside chat

Event webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/atb4/qtrh/1608597

24th Annual Needham Growth Conference

January 13, 2022, at 8:30am ET

Presenters: Bret Kidd, CEO, and John Rim, CFO

Format: standard presentation

Event webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham116/qtrh/2278518

About Quarterhill Inc.

Quarterhill is a growth-oriented company in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry as well as, through its Wi-LAN Inc. subsidiary, a leader in Intellectual Property licensing. Our goal is to execute an investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS - and its adjacent markets - to become a global leader in that industry. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com

