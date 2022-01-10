SilverSky Announces Acquisition of Cygilant, Gains UK Presence and Renowned Data Research Talent

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverSky, a cybersecurity innovator offering powerful managed detection and response (MDR) services, today announced it completed the acquisition of Burlington, Massachusetts-based Cygilant.

As a leading cybersecurity-as-a-service provider, Cygilant operates a security operation center (SOC) in Belfast, Northern Ireland and also boasts some of the world's most notable Ph.D.-level talent focused on cybersecurity, advanced networks and data science. The addition of Cygilant's UK-based delivery center complements the current SilverSky footprint in Asia and North America while expanding SilverSky's access to European markets.

In October 2021, SilverSky announced that ITOCHU International, Inc., the North American flagship company of Tokyo-based ITOCHU Corporation, made a strategic investment of $31.5 million in SilverSky. Additionally, in August 2021, SilverSky announced the completed acquisition of New Jersey-based Advanced Computer Solutions Group, LLC (ACSG) which added a notable customer base within the U.S. education sector and marked the company's first acquisition in a series of planned growth opportunities.

"Alongside our recent growth-related announcements, this acquisition of Cygilant, a cybersecurity-as-a-service and threat-intelligence powerhouse, helps to further galvanize our efforts to globally expand the SilverSky presence as well as retain and nurture some of the industry's best cybersecurity and data science talent," said Richard Dobrow, CEO at SilverSky. "Cygilant shares our commitment to rich-service offerings that are unmatched in the industry. We're pleased to welcome the Cygilant team and their customers."

"We are excited to join SilverSky," said Rob Scott, CEO and President at Cygilant who will be joining SilverSky as its Chief Strategy Officer. "This represents a significant next-chapter of the Cygilant journey, as our innovative SOC capabilities and deep bench of cybersecurity expertise are combined with one of the industry's most comprehensive MDR offerings. The outcome for our customers will be access to the collective set of broader managed services that will continue to enrich their cyber protections and strengthen their security posture."

About SilverSky

Organizations of all sizes face the same cybersecurity threats, compliance mandates, and business risk as Fortune 500 companies. SilverSky levels the playing field and enables companies, regardless of their size, to access enterprise-grade cybersecurity to meet regulatory requirements, proactively respond to threats, and rapidly reduce risk. SilverSky offers one of the most comprehensive managed detection and response (MDR) solutions in the industry. Delivered as a managed services model, SilverSky MDR makes powerful cybersecurity simple, affordable, and accessible to organizations of all sizes and across industries. Customer environments are monitored 24x7x365 by highly skilled security operations analysts in SilverSky SOCs, which were developed based on military-grade security and are powered by the latest integrated technology. SilverSky has more than 20 years of operational cybersecurity success defending thousands of customers in some of the most demanding industry sectors. Visit www.silversky.com.

