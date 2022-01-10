US-Based and Netherlands-Based Customer Service Platforms Join Forces to Enable European Brands to Better Understand and Deliver what Customers Want

Thankful Expands AI Customer Service to European Market with Dixa Partnership US-Based and Netherlands-Based Customer Service Platforms Join Forces to Enable European Brands to Better Understand and Deliver what Customers Want

VENICE, Calif. and AMSTERDAM, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thankful, the AI platform powering the customer service revolution has expanded into the European market by signing an exciting, new partnership with Dixa, the Netherlands-based customer service platform that anticipates customers' needs and empowers brands to meet them, it was announced today by Ted Mico, Thankful founder and CEO.

Thankful (PRNewsfoto/Thankful)

Leveraging Thankful's AI Agent within Dixa allows for autoscaling capabilities for hypergrowth, seasonal rushes and daily fluctuations. Thankful allows businesses to continue to deliver high-quality support during rapid and unprecedented spikes in ticket volume.

Thankful and Dixa engage with customers across email, chat, in-app, and social, empowering customers have the freedom to choose how they want to connect with a company.

With best-in-class natural language processing, Thankful fully understands what customers want and delivers personalized service interactions at scale. Capable of detecting sentiment while never forgetting a customer and their history with a brand, Thankful creates individual service experiences that strengthen the brand-customer relationship.

Fully resolving large volumes of tickets, Thankful's AI Agent reduces brand agents' workload and frees them from tending to repetitive transactional tasks. Thankful's Agent Assist also saves support teams time and effort by delivering AI intuition to agents within Dixa. Collating all relevant information and even suggesting next responses, Agent Assist keep agents informed and empowers them to provide quicker and more efficient resolutions. With greater bandwidth, agents can focus on building meaningful relationships with customers and boosting loyalty.

"Dixa is excited to partner with AI platform, Thankful. We are seeing a growing trend of customers looking for AI automation and assistance, allowing human agents to focus on more complex high-value conversations with customers. Thankful's technology allows for that opportunity to take place at scale," said Maurits Pieper, Dixa Partnerships Manager.

"This partnership with Dixa is an exciting next step for us as it not only allows us entry into the highly desirable European market, but Dixa's products are best-in-class and our shared ethos will help us get exceptional customer service closer to becoming the norm," said Mico.

Customer service plays a bigger role in business success than ever before. In fact, 96% of customers say the quality of a company's service is what determines their brand loyalty. With customer expectations on the rise, meeting those standards for high-quality support is a challenge. But with the right tech stack, a company's support team can be equipped to deliver service that satisfies customers' needs and builds loyalty.

Thankful has been at the forefront of the Customer Service industry, seeing 400% year-over-year growth since launch in 2018 and trusted by brands who lead the world in customer experience, such as Crate & Barrel, FabFitFun, MeUndies, Morphe, and Bombas. Since Thankful's breakthrough technology understands what customers want and delivers the answers customers need, it has also become a go-to partner for the world's leading helpdesks, including Zendesk, Kustomer and Gladly.

About Thankful

Thankful is an artificial intelligence customer service software solution. Like a human agent, Thankful's AI routes, assists, translates, and fully resolves large volumes of customer queries across all written channels - offering customers the freedom to choose how they want to engage. Founded in 2018, Thankful is a privately held company headquartered in Venice, California.

Media Contact:

Loren Pomerantz

917-902-0219

loren@combined-forces.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Thankful