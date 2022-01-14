Ameritas announces whole life insurance product revisions

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameritas has introduced enhancements to its whole life insurance products, creating additional options to help meet client needs while maintaining current product competitiveness. The four new whole life insurance products are Ameritas Access Whole Life, Ameritas Growth Whole Life, Ameritas Growth 10-Pay Whole life and Ameritas Value Plus Whole Life. The products are issued by Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. in New York and became effective Jan. 1.

Ameritas Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ameritas)

Ameritas has introduced enhancements to its whole life insurance products

"We are excited about the reprice of the Ameritas whole life products, as the entire portfolio has been updated to include enhanced and consistent features," said Craig Schommer, vice president, individual product development. "The purpose and performance of each product has been positioned to complement one another. Whether you're looking for early access to guaranteed cash value, long-term cash value accumulation or low cost guaranteed death benefit protection, Ameritas has strong options."

The products were repriced to address the lower guaranteed contract rate and utilize a range of contract rates to accomplish different goals for each product. Ameritas Access Whole Life maintains strong early guaranteed cash value performance. A clear choice for clients seeking long-term accumulation, Ameritas Growth Whole Life.

Ameritas Growth 10-Pay Whole Life offers improved long-term current cash value accumulation with a 10-year short pay. Ameritas Value Plus Whole Life is staying focused on low-cost death benefit protection while remaining competitive with other options available in the market.

Additional features include a non-direct recognition for dividends when using variable loans, a more flexible funding range using the Flexible Paid-Up or Level Term riders and the Care4Life Accelerated Death Benefit Rider can now be used across all four whole life insurance products.

For more information about the whole life products or to discover how to grow your independent wealth management practice with Ameritas, visit ameritas.com.

About Ameritas

Ameritas is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas offers a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance; retirement plans; investments; asset management; and public finance. Securities offered through affiliate Ameritas Investment Company, LLC., member FINRA/SIPC and investment advisory services offered through affiliate Ameritas Advisory Services, LLC. For more information, visit ameritas.com.

Contact:

Derek Rayment, Sr. Media Relations Specialist

Ameritas Life Insurance Corp.

Phone: 402-467-7850

derek.rayment@ameritas.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ameritas