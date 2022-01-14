Top Private Testing Lab: As Omicron Sweeps Washington, GS Labs Experiences Sustained Surge in Patients Seeking Rapid Tests

SEATTLE, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As COVID-19 infections continue to soar across Washington and the Seattle area, GS Labs has experienced a sustained surge in patients seeking rapid tests to determine their current infection status.

As COVID-19 infections continue to soar across Washington and the Seattle area, GS Labs has experienced a sustained surge in patients seeking rapid tests to determine their current infection status. Last week the company performed more than 14,700 COVID-19 rapid antigen tests at its five locations statewide.

According to the latest national health statistics, COVID-19 infections in Washington are at their highest level in the past year as the Omicron variant sweeps the state.

GS Labs, a leading provider of COVID-19 rapid tests across the United States, last week performed more than 14,700 COVID-19 rapid antigen tests at its five locations statewide. These tests resulted in GS Labs identifying nearly 3,800 patients currently positive for COVID-19 – giving them the chance to safely quarantine and avoid spreading the virus to loved ones and co-workers.

For the week, GS Labs Washington tests had a positivity rate of 25.8 percent, up from 22.6 percent the week before and 3.5 percent during Thanksgiving week.

Since Thanksgiving in Washington, GS Labs has experienced a 140 percent surge in residents seeking COVID-19 tests. Testing appointments are currently available. Appointments can be made at https://gslabstesting.com/ . GS Labs testing sites are open seven days a week and each site can conduct up to 1,000 tests per day. The company currently has five locations in Washington, including Federal Way, Seattle-Northgate, Lynnwood, Bellevue and Vancouver.

Results for rapid antigen tests are typically available on the same day, usually in as little as 20 minutes after the completion of the test.

"With the Omicron variant still on the rise and infection numbers continuing to soar, we intend to be there for the communities we serve by doing what we can to increase testing capacity," said Dr. Darin Jackson, GS Labs Medical Director. "Even as home rapid tests are virtually impossible to find, we do have open appointments for those in need of this critical medical information."

Nationally, GS Labs has experienced a testing increase of more than 65 percent between last week and Thanksgiving week. This sustained surge in testing resulted in GS Labs identifying more than 13,000 patients currently positive for COVID-19 – giving them the chance to safely quarantine and avoid spreading the virus to loved ones and co-workers during the holidays. For the week, GS Labs antigen tests had a 26 percent positivity rate nationally, up from 21 percent the previous week.

GS Labs has a publicly listed cash price of $179 for a rapid diagnostic test, though most individuals should expect that their insurance will pay for testing as required by law. GS Labs does not take all insurances. Appointments must be made online prior to arrival.

