THE ANDRUS HOTEL INDUCTED INTO HISTORIC HOTELS OF AMERICA®

DILLON, Mont., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andrus Hotel in Dillon, Montana is pleased to announce it has been inducted into Historic Hotels of America®, the official program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

The Andrus Hotel along with other iconic and legendary historic hotels and resorts from across the United States of America, Puerto Rico, and Washington D.C., has been recognized by Historic Hotels of America for preserving and maintaining its historic integrity, architecture, and ambiance.

"We are delighted to induct The Andrus Hotel, a Renaissance-Revival architectural style hotel built in 1917 to Historic Hotels of America." said Lawrence Horwitz, Executive Vice President of Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide. "We welcome The Andrus Hotel, Dr. John Paul Micha, and the rest of the team into Historic Hotels of America."

To be selected for membership in Historic Hotels of America, a hotel must be at least 50 years old; has been designated by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior as a National Historic Landmark or listed in or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places; and recognized as having historic significance.

"We are honored to be the only private hotel in Montana in the Historic Hotels of America distinguished collection." said Dr. John Micha, President, and owner of The Andrus Hotel. "The Andrus Hotel is a jewel box, museum quality building with 5-star service. Our new affiliation with Historic Hotels of America will help us introduce new generations to the history and beauty of our unique region. As John Steinbeck said in Travels with Charley, 'I'm in love with Montana. For other states I have admiration, respect, recognition, and even some affection. But with Montana, it is love. And it is difficult to analyze love when you are in it.' That is how we felt while renovating The Andrus Hotel. We fell in love with the hotel and we still feel that way today," said Dr. Micha.

The Andrus Hotel is rich in history and architectural integrity. In December 1916, Harry E. Andrus sold his successful sheep ranch near Dell, Montana, then invested his money in a venture that many felt the growing city of Dillon needed to attract visitors and investments: a high-class hotel. Andrus provided Dillon a beautiful three-story hotel within walking distance of Dillon's bustling train station, sparing no expense to build a quality hostelry for Dillon. The architectural form and detailing of the hotel generated great pride in the community. At the time it was constructed, the hotel cost a whopping $165,000. The Andrus Hotel is an ornate three-story building sporting elements of the Renaissance Revival style with a ground floor designed to hold businesses that augmented the hotel's importance to the city's commercial district. On the occasion of the hotel's opening in February 1918, the Dillon Tribute wrote that the owner, Harry E. Andrus, gave "to Dillon, her people and her visitors one of the finest, most modern and best-equipped hotels in the entire Northwest." The hotel included sixty guest rooms, a restaurant, a bar, a billiard parlor, and a lobby large enough to host dances and other community celebrations.

