Aperian Global Announces Management Changes for 2022

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aperian Global, a global inclusion & diversity consulting and training organization welcomes a new generation of leadership as it enters its third decade of business.

Effective January 2022, co-founders Ted Dale and Ernest Gundling have transitioned executive management of the organization to Mike Greto as Chief Revenue Officer and Amanda Worsfold as Chief Product Officer.

"Over their careers, Mike and Amanda have proven themselves to be outstanding leaders and innovators at the venture we started over three decades ago," Dale and Gundling said in a statement. "They're uniquely positioned to bring Aperian Global into its next era, and we have the utmost faith in their stewardship."

Dale and Gundling founded Aperian Global in 1990, growing the company into a multifaceted, agile organization currently providing training and online learning in more than 60 countries to over 200 organizations and 3 million learners. They will both continue to serve as advisors to the management team, create intellectual property, and consult with clients.

This change in leadership reflects a renewed focus on client success, a tighter integration between product and services, and a continued commitment to enable clients to create inclusion at scale.

"Ted and Ernie have created a mission-driven organization that has had such a significant impact on the world and inspired so many," Mike and Amanda said in a statement. "And, while our leadership may be shifting, one thing that will never change is our unwavering commitment to our clients and our underlying mission: to bridge boundaries through deeper understanding of ourselves and others."

Mike Greto joined Aperian Global in 2010 as a Global Account Manager, partnering with clients as a trusted advisor in support of their cross-border, global talent and inclusion initiatives. For the past four years, Mike has led Aperian Global's sales & account management team, working closely with our marketing and delivery teams to drive the growth of our scalable portfolio of learning solutions for our global client base. Learn more about Mike here .

Amanda Worsfold has been with Aperian Global since 2013. During her tenure, the product development team has undergone significant changes to shift to AGILE development flows and completely rebuilt the GlobeSmart platform. Under her leadership, the team has launched Aperian Global's first product devoted to measuring inclusivity at work, the Inclusive Behaviors Inventory (IBI). Learn more about Amanda here .

