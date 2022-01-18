Burns & Levinson Expands National Cannabis Business Law Practice With Two Lateral Hires

BOSTON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson announced today that Max Borg has joined the firm as a partner and Douglas Ginn has joined as an associate in its fast-growing, nationally-known Cannabis Business & Law Advisory Group. Borg joins the firm from Feuerstein Kulick LLP in New York City, where he represented investment funds, broker dealers, entrepreneurs, and business operators in the emerging legal cannabis industry in the U.S. and abroad. Ginn was previously a sixth-year corporate associate at Drummond Woodsum & MacMahon in Portland, Maine where he focused on the cannabis industry.

Borg will continue to focus his practice on structuring and offerings of equity and debt securities, mergers and acquisitions, private capital raises and financing, compliance with securities laws, corporate governance and restructuring, and related commercial transactions for companies in the cannabis space. He began his career as a corporate attorney at Debevoise & Plimpton LLP. Ginn will continue to advise cannabis businesses across a wide range of corporate and transactional matters, including M&A and capital raises.

"We are thrilled to have Max and Doug on our world-class corporate cannabis team. They are joining one of our busiest practice groups and their M&A, financing and transactional experience will be a tremendous asset to our team and our clients," said Burns & Levinson partner Frank A. Segall , who chairs the firm's Cannabis Business & Law Advisory Group with partner Scott Moskol. "Our cannabis practice continues to grow at a rapid pace. We are excited to have both of these talented cannabis lawyers onboard," added Moskol.

Recent Burns & Levinson cannabis deals include representing Agrify Corporation in its $50 million acquisition of Precision Extraction Solutions and Cascade Sciences in October 2021. In November 2021, the firm represented UL Holdings, Inc. (Urbn Leaf), a leading California cannabis retailer, in its sale to Harborside, Inc. The Urbn Leaf sale will create the largest and most developed vertically-integrated cannabis platform in the state of California once the deal closes in the first quarter of 2022. Burns & Levinson also spearheaded the efforts of one of its secured lender clients with enforcing its rights and remedies with respect to a $22 million plus loan made to a Massachusetts vertically integrated cannabis operator, which resulted in the Massachusetts Superior Court, BLS Division issuing the first-ever court appointed receivership of a cannabis company in Massachusetts.

Burns & Levinson was the first major Boston corporate law firm to develop a cannabis business practice, and has been advising cannabis businesses, entrepreneurs and investors across the country for nearly a decade. The firm has unrivaled experience in cannabis and hemp/CBD business formation and corporate structuring, private placements, venture capital, M&A, securities, banking issues, fund formation, debt and equity financing, restructuring and receiverships, real estate acquisitions and leasing, intellectual property protection, 280E taxation issues, and cannabis litigation. The firm is well-known for its role in the cannabis banking industry and is among the top law firms in the country handling M&A and high-level corporate and financing deals in the private and public markets in the cannabis market.

Borg received his J.D., magna cum laude, from Brooklyn Law School, and his B.A. from The George Washington University. Ginn earned his J.D. from Pepperdine School of Law and his B.A. from College of the Holy Cross.

