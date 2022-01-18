cloudHQ Releases a "How to Draw Dr Martin Luther King Jr" tutorial for MLK Day

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- cloudHQ is an email productivity company in San Francisco specializing in Google Chrome apps. Earlier this week, they released Tiny Sketchbook , a sketch Chrome extension that lets you digitally draw sketches. In light of today's holiday, they released a "How to Draw Dr. Martin Luther King Jr" tutorial in Tiny Sketchbook.

"Last week, we showcased how doodle art drawings can be fun, however today is MLK Day, and it's a gift to be able to discuss accessibility and social impact," disclosed Naomi Assaraf, cloudHQ's Chief Marketing Officer.

She goes on to explain that some of the most popular artistic apps that specialize in doodle art drawings might require an expensive iPad and an iPad pencil, which reduces accessibility to only those who have the funds to purchase them. Further, the kinds of digital art creations that are generated and distributed are filtered through a lens of privileged folks, normalizing a lack of social impact art.

cloudHQ aims to reduce accessibility friction by ensuring that anyone with a Chrome browser can access their drawing extension, and distribute their own digital art drawings. They encourage anyone who wants to create social impact art to try it out, and they are committed to an equitable future for all.

Tiny Sketchbook by cloudHQ is a free app, and digital art drawings can be shared by email or URL link, as well as can be downloaded to your computer's hard drive. This app is designed for the digital creative artist community, educators, and anyone who wants to visually express their ideas.

The company's ecosystem of 50+ free email productivity apps is available for anyone who uses Gmail, and wants to be more productive with their time.

