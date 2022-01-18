Harbour Group Acquires DecksDirect

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DecksDirect, LLC ("DecksDirect"), is now part of the Harbour Group family of companies, Jeff Fox, Harbour Group's chairman and chief executive officer, announced today. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

DecksDirect is a direct-to-job-site distributor of premium deck products. Through a well-established e-commerce platform, the company offers a uniquely broad line of in-stock products, including composite decking, railing, lighting, and other deck accessories. The company, which is headquartered in Minneapolis, was founded in 2008 by Blair Budlong, who will continue to serve as CEO.

"We are excited to welcome DecksDirect to Harbour Group," said Mr. Fox. "With timely shipments from its large stock inventory and superior customer service, DecksDirect is the best recognized and most respected seller of products to the decking industry. Combining with Harbour Group will provide DecksDirect with an even stronger position in the market."

Mr. Budlong added, "We couldn't be more excited to join the Harbour Group family. Known for its strong reputation for operational excellence, Harbour Group is uniquely positioned to assist in our efforts to grow the business. We believe this partnership will accelerate our footprint in the marketplace and support our continuing path of growth."

About Harbour Group

Harbour Group is a privately owned operations-focused company based in St. Louis, Missouri. Harbour Group's companies are engaged in manufacturing and distribution across diverse industries, including outdoor living products, stainless-steel hose fittings, remote monitoring solutions, control solutions, LED lighting, flow control, thermal management solutions, boiler systems, professional diagnostic and repair tools, and auxiliary plastic processing equipment. Since its founding in 1976, Harbour Group has acquired 218 companies in 48 different industries.

