Next Earth, Third Largest Metaverse Community Announces Initial Token Launch

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Earth , the Earth's original digital replica, today announced the availability of NXTT, a native token to generate revenue in order to fund the continuing development of the Next Earth ecosystem and transaction infrastructure. Next Earth is commencing a nine-day private financing round beginning on January 18, 2022, during which NXTT will be available for purchase by Next Earth citizens who own at least $100 worth of land.

To kick-off the NXTT launch, Founder and CEO of Next Earth, Gabor Retfalvi, and the company's token architect, David Taylor, will be hosting an AMA at 5pm CET / 11am EST on January 18, 2022. The broadcast will be available to view at the following link: https://nextearth.io/live-stream . Additionally, the company will be launching a global marketing and advertising campaign including social media, display ads, and influencer engagement. Presale of the token will take place from January 22 - 27, 2022.

Next Earth, a blockchain metaverse that enables the creation of communities derived from non-fungible tokens (NFT) of real Earth properties, has rapidly evolved to become the third largest metaverse by community size, in only four months.

With the funds generated from the NXTT tokens, Next Earth will be able to further develop the platform, while continuing to advance and facilitate user's ability to positively impact the environment. As the project continues to evolve, the goal is to be a self-sustaining, not-for-profit ecosystem that will eventually be able to support environmental charity projects through donations from revenue earned on Next Earth.

"With the launch of the NXTT token, we're taking a fundamentally evolutionary step towards achieving our goal of creating a truly self-sustaining digital ecosystem that can deliver real-world results for the environment," said Gabor Retfavi, Founder and CEO of Next Earth. "Climate change is an existential challenge that must be addressed with innovative thinking and new ways of using technology. With this project we have the opportunity not just to capitalize on our efforts, but to start donating to important causes right out of the gate."

After the introduction of NXTT, the company will publish a series of proposals called NEIPs that will serve as a roadmap for the platform. The community will be able to vote on the best and most promising NEIPs, getting a significant say in which direction Next Earth is going.

About Next Earth

Next Earth is the Earth's original digital replica; a blockchain metaverse that enables the creation of communities derived from non-fungible tokens (NFT) of real Earth properties. The Next Earth platform enables citizens to buy and sell lands on a virtual earth while creating value on the real one; a social experiment on how virtual spaces can be managed, governed, and used to back environmental projects. Find out more by downloading the White Paper: https://nextearth.io/NE-whitepaper.pdf

View original content:

SOURCE Impact Partners