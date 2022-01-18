Women's Choice Award® Recognizes Eggland's Best as Preferred Egg by Women Across America

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Year after year, the Women's Choice Award® shines a spotlight on the best products on store shelves to help women make informed choices based on recommendations from other women across the country. For the eighth consecutive year, Eggland's Best (EB) has been awarded America's Most Recommended™ Eggs, reinforcing the brand's commitment to providing the best quality eggs for women and their families. Additionally, the brand was named America's Most Recommended™ Hard-Cooked Peeled Eggs for the fifth year in a row.

"As recommendation ratings are the pinnacle for determining true brand loyalty and love - the Women's Choice Award is a powerful indicator of a brand's commitment to their customers," said CEO and Founder of the Women's Choice Award® Delia Passi. "Women are very conscious of their food choices and they account for 93 percent of all food purchases, so having their trust and stamp of approval only reaffirms Eggland's Best's superior quality not only for women, but the whole family."

To determine which brands rise to the top, the Women's Choice Award distributes a national survey to more than 100,000 women nationwide annually, which asks them to select the brands they most highly recommend to their family and friends. The award seal represents the remarkable power and significance of today's female consumer in determining the most recommended brands, products and services.

"At Eggland's Best, we're committed to providing women and their families with the only egg that provides superior taste, freshness, and nutrition compared to ordinary eggs," said Kurt Misialek, President and CEO of Eggland's Best. "We're honored to once again receive this recognition from the Women's Choice Award, which reaffirms our dedication to top quality."

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more Vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E, and more than double the Vitamin B12. The superior nutrition in Eggland's Best eggs is due to its proprietary, all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer.

"Awards like Women's Choice are an important tool that can help empower women to know that by purchasing trusted foods such as Eggland's Best eggs, they're providing their families with wholesome, nutritious ingredients," said Dalina Soto, Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist. "I only recommend Eggland's Best to my clients because they provide superior nutrition that can help women and their families maintain overall wellness, such as 25 percent less saturated fat and six times the Vitamin D compared to ordinary eggs."

Eggland's Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness and variety. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of Vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards; "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards; and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, various frozen varieties and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Women's Choice Award®

The Women's Choice Award sets the standard for helping women make smarter purchasing choices. The company and its awards identify the brands, products and services that are most recommended and trusted by women. Additionally, they recognize those that deliver a recommendation-worthy customer experience. Awards are based on surveys of thousands of women, as well as research conducted in partnership with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. As the trusted referral source for women, WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women's Choice Award, created the first national award based on the ratings and preferences of women. Visit the official website at www.WomensChoiceAward.com to learn more.

