ZeroEyes Names Doug Parrish as Senior Vice President of Sales

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , Inc., creators of the only AI-based platform focused solely on weapons detection, today announced the promotion of Doug Parrish to Senior Vice President of Sales at the company.

Doug Parrish, Senior Vice President of Sales

"We're thrilled to have Doug on our team. He embodies the ZeroEyes mission in everything he does," says Sam Alaimo, ZeroEyes' Chief Revenue Officer. "Doug's leadership and experience will be key in developing our sales team and driving exponential growth for ZeroEyes."

Mr. Parrish is a seven-year veteran of the United States Air Force. Since leaving the military, he has managed and developed successful sales teams over his 25+ year professional career, with extensive experience in senior and executive roles for notable companies such as Hewlett Packard, Blackboard, and Transact Campus INC. "We have a passionate, talented team at ZeroEyes, and I'm excited to be a part of it," says Parrish. "Our mission is to save lives by implementing our much-needed gun detection AI platform in every school, business, and government building across the country."

In his new role, Mr. Parrish will oversee the ZeroEyes commercial and education sales teams. His understanding of technology, AI, and public and private sectors will benefit existing customers and help expand ZeroEyes' footprint across educational and commercial sectors.

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes is the industry's leading AI-based weapons detection solution. Our software integrates into existing security camera systems and sends out a series of alerts when a verified gun is detected via our best-in-class weapons detection algorithms. The ZeroEyes platform is the most proactive and actionable early-warning system on the market, allowing users to "Stop threats at first sight, not first shot." Founded by a team of Navy SEALs and military veterans with over 50 years military experience with deep special operations and intelligence community expertise, ZeroEyes is the trusted weapons detection provider of numerous clients, including the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, commercial property groups, Fortune 1000 corporate campuses, shopping malls, and big-box retail. The company is headquartered in the Philadelphia area and has additional locations in Washington DC and Hawaii.

For more information on ZeroEyes and associated capabilities, please visit www.zeroeyes.com .

(PRNewsfoto/ZeroEyes)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ZeroEyes