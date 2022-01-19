2022 Handler Thayer, LLP Award Shortlists

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Handler Thayer, LLP is very pleased to announce that it has again been shortlisted for two independent national awards. The firm was shortlisted by Private Asset Management magazine (PAM) as 2022's Best Private Client Trust and Estates Law Firm in the U.S. and by Family Wealth Report Awards 2022 in several categories, including Best Private Client Law Firm.

These prestigious and sought-after industry accolades acknowledge excellence and innovation in the global wealth management, family office and private client industries and recognize the preeminent firms and individual professionals in this competitive space.

This is the ninth time that Handler Thayer has been shortlisted or won a PAM award in the past 10 years. The firm was named Best Private Client Law Firm in the United States in 2013, 2014, 2017, and 2018, Best Overall Law Firm in the United States in 2012 and 2015 and received a High Commendation in 2020. In 2021, the firm received PAM's High Commendation Award for Best Trust and Estates Law Firm in the U.S. Also in 2021, Thomas J. Handler, a founding partner of the firm, was honored with the PAM Lifetime Achievement Award.

In addition, Handler Thayer was shortlisted for 2022 in the categories of Leading Individual (Service Product Provider), Legal Team of the Year, Tax Advisor, and Outstanding Contribution to Wealth Management Thought Leadership (Individual) by London-based Family Wealth Report. The firm was recognized as the Most Effective Private Client Legal Team in North America by the Family Wealth Report in 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019, and received high commendations in 2020 and 2021.

About Handler Thayer, LLP

Handler Thayer, LLP is a national law firm based in Chicago, Illinois serving affluent families, privately-held businesses and family offices throughout the United States and major international jurisdictions. It has been widely recognized as one of the premier private client law firms in the world. In addition to being named Best Family Office Law Firm in the U.S., the firm has been named Best Overall Law Firm in the U.S., Best Private Client Law Firm in the U.S., Best Private Client Law Firm in North America and Most Effective Private Client Legal Team in North America numerous times.

