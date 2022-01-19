Conning is Pleased to Announce its Newest Strategic Study: Personal Lines State Environment Annual -2021 edition

HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The varied pace and character of the pandemic/economic recovery have changed the outlook for personal lines insurers at the state level with important implications for premium growth, according to a new study by Conning.

"As the recovery continues, the outlook for personal lines insurance markets at the state level varies considerably," said Alan Dobbins, a Director at Conning. "States are experiencing different recovery paths and timelines, yielding the different economic effects. We use an analytical framework to allow insurers to benchmark state performance more readily, looking closely at growth, profitability and key demographic and economic variables."

The Conning study, "Personal Lines State Environment Annual" analyzes and presents data for each state, including historical line of business performance, market concentration, demographic trends, and economic data. Conning utilizes this data to develop a premium growth outlook for each state.

"Personal Lines State Environment Annual - 2021 Edition" is available for purchase from Conning by calling (888) 707-1177 or by visiting https://www.conning.com/insurance-research.

ABOUT CONNING

Conning (www.conning.com) is a leading investment management firm with a long history of serving the insurance industry. Conning supports institutional investors, including insurers and pension plans, with investment solutions, risk modeling software, and industry research. Founded in 1912, Conning has investment centers in Asia, Europe and North America.

Media Contacts

Becky Humphrey

Conning

860-299-2341

Rebekah.humphrey@conning.com

[c: 14264902]

View original content:

SOURCE Conning, Inc.