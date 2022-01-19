The Curtain Rises for HICOOL 2022 Global Entrepreneurship Competition to Build the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Ecology of Cutting-edge Science and Technology

BEIJING, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HICOOL Global Entrepreneur Summit and Entrepreneurship Competition was born for Entrepreneurs. It aims to build a multi-level, multi-dimensional and diversified international entrepreneurial model, seeking for high-quality startups worldwide, facilitating entrepreneurs to grow their business rapidly in Beijing. The reporter is recently informed by the Organizing Committee of HICOOL that the competition is about to set in motion and the online application has started for the participants. The Competition will set up 7 major global enrollment areas worldwide, attracting both overseas and local startups. There are 140 awards for the startups and 28 Talent Scout Awards set with a total amount of CNY 100 million for awarding. There are all together 7 tech verticals, including AI/VR/FinTech, New Generation Information Technology, High-end Equipment, Medicine and Healthcare, New Energy/New Materials/Energy Conservation and Environmental Protection, Cultural Creativity and AgriTechnology/FoodTech.

To further strengthen the principal role of enterprises in innovation and to accelerate the pooling of resources including technology and talents towards them, HICOOL will continuously invite top investors, famous mentors and leading entrepreneurs to provide all-round entrepreneurial guidance, to grow together and to constantly empower the entrepreneurs.

According to Mr. Guan Hongliang, Chairman of Beijing Overseas Talents Association, organizer of the Competition, "HICOOL has provided strong support for building a new pattern of scientific and technological innovation and improving the high-quality development of the capital city. The Competition managed to attract more than 6,000 international startups and nearly 10,000 global top entrepreneurial talents in the past two years, exhibiting a pervasive influence among entrepreneurial circles and investor communities both domestically and internationally. It has gathered a number of innovative enterprises and talents with international competitiveness in Beijing, which gradually become the new innovation force in the capital city."

According to the reporter, participants around the world can sign up for HICOOL Global Entrepreneurship Competition via the official website (www.hicool.com) from the day one, and the deadline is April 30th, 2022. In addition, award-winning talents will also enjoy a full range of "Beijing Services" such as talent settlement, children's education, healthcare, designated apartments, etc.

About HICOOL: HICOOL Global Entrepreneur Summit and Entrepreneurship Competition is a leading comprehensive international talent activity in China with talent entrepreneurship competitions both domestically and internationally as the principal part. It aims to build a multi-level, multi-dimensional and diversified international entrepreneurial model, seeking for high-quality startups worldwide, facilitating entrepreneurs to grow and expand their business in Beijing. The Competition, by exploring the innovative model for the introduction of high-quality entrepreneurial talents in the new situation, has attracted more than 6,000 international startups and nearly 10,000 global top entrepreneurial talents in the past two years, exhibiting a pervasive influence among entrepreneurial circles and investor communities both domestically and internationally.

HICOOL focuses on the universal life cycle of startups "discovery-landing -incubation-financing-conversion". Since 2020, we have built a "Six in One" optimized talent and entrepreneurship ecology comprised of Competition/Summit, Industrial Park, Service Manager, Investment Fund, Online Platform and Business College. Our model and advantages featuring "attracting startups with ecology, cultivating startups with ecology and serving services with ecology" have formed and consolidated.

All elements of our "Six in One" entrepreneurial ecology are closely connected and work in coordination. Startups and talents are introduced from the Competition and Summit, accelerated and empowered by the Business College, and incubated by the Service Managers forming startup clusters at different development levels. The Industrial Park maximizes the aggregation effect and the Investment Funds connect startups with capital market and therefore to achieve a development leap. The Digital Platform underlies the whole entrepreneurship ecological chain of by connecting all parties to their desirable resources with higher efficiency and accuracy.

