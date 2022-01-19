Fitglow Beauty Expands Retailer Footprint in Wellness Space with Luxury Spas, Canyon Ranch, Ritz Carlton and Waldorf Astoria

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitglow Beauty further expands its North American retailer footprint with luxury spa power players, Canyon Ranch, Ritz Carlton, Waldorf Astoria, Miraval and Omni Spas. The 100% woman-owned, Canadian-founded cult favorite brand continues to position itself as an industry leading brand with key partnership activations and expansion of key retailer markets. The brand's science-backed and evidence-based products will become readily available for spa and wellness enthusiasts who are shopping for gentle, plant-based formulas that are both easy to use and offer highly effective performance.

(PRNewsfoto/Fitglow Beauty)

The brand's science-backed products will become available for wellness enthusiasts shopping for plant-based formulas.



"We are thrilled to continue to expand our retailer footprint distribution across North America with like-minded retailers in the wellness space. In order for us to provide consumers more access to our products, we knew the spa sector was the perfect fit for this next stage of expansion. Partnering with the industry's most sought-after spa destinations will allow us to offer the consumer products that will help target their skin concerns both pre-and-post spa treatments, as well as easily fit into their everyday lifestyle," said Anna Buss, Founder and CEO.

Founded in 2015, Fitglow Beauty is a leading force in the natural skincare and makeup sector with science-backed and dermatologist-tested formulas that feed skin gentle and compatible ingredients in impactful doses to restore skin youth functions and help it thrive. The Brand's skincare and skin-nourishing, targeted treatment makeup are made from ethically-sourced, plant-based ingredients that are free of heavy oils, silicones and waxes.

"Our products offer problem-solving solutions made for the demands of everyday life. We actively live and test our products in unique ways, through multi-climate testing from cold dry climate in Canada to hot and humid Florida, and activities such as running, paddle boarding, work life, gym sessions and the everyday mundane tasks. We believe beauty should be easy and uncomplicated without compromising science-backed performance," said Buss.

The Brand has quickly amassed a cult following in the beauty space and has been included in publications like Ocean Drive Magazine, New Beauty, The Atlantan, Hamptons Magazine, Southern Living and Coveteur. The all-natural beauty brand is available both direct to consumer on www.fitglowbeauty.com and throughout key retailers in North America and Australia, including Citrine Beauty, Beauty Heroes, The Detox Market, Beauty Collection and Neiman Marcus.

All Fitglow Beauty products are cruelty-free, silicone-free, plant-based and paraben-free. Certified clean by Think Dirty. To learn more, please visit www.fitglowbeauty.com. Follow along on social channels: Instagram: @fitglowbeauty; TikTok @fitglowbeauty_; Facebook: @fitglowbeauty; YouTube: @fitglowbeauty; LinkedIn: @fitglowbeauty



