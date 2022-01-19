Guidehouse Insights Estimates the Direct Current Distribution Network Market Will Grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 14% through 2030 <span class="legendSpanClass">Corresponding implementation spending is expected to reach almost $24 billion annually by the end of this decade</span>

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights reviews six key direct current (DC) market segments and includes market sizing of overall DC fast charging loads. It also examines various DC technologies and reviews market traction according to voltage level spending on a comparative basis.

The market for DC distribution networks encompasses several disparate opportunities that revolve around different market assumptions, dynamics, and drivers. Exponential growth in EV charging infrastructure is just one factor driving wider acceptance of DC distribution and technologies. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, the forecast for market segments is anticipated to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%, while the corresponding implementation spending is expected to reach almost $24 billion annually by 2030.

"DC technologies are not new," says Peter Asmus, research director with Guidehouse Insights. "What is new is that new applications are now made possible by advances in products that allow for more creative networking of assets, including generation, load, and energy storage."

However, market growth is facing challenges; the major issue surrounding DC distribution networks is the need for standards and open grid architectures that can help integrate the increasing diversity of resources being plugged into retail power grids, according to the report.

The report, Direct Current Distribution Networks, examines DC market segments that include remote cell towers, energy access systems, commercial and residential buildings, data centers, military applications, and EV fast charging microgrids. The report also looks at market traction according to voltage level spending on a comparative basis and takes a broad view of DC technologies, including high voltage DC transmission and low voltage Power over Ethernet (PoE). It includes market sizing of overall DC fast charging loads, the largest market opportunity in the medium voltage distribution level range, which is driving wider acceptance of DC distribution and technologies. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Direct Current Distribution Networks, is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Insights based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report's conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Insights nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

