LUNAR NEW YEAR TIGER PARTY OPENS ASIAN HALL OF FAME SEASON The Doors' Robby Krieger studio hosts outdoor press conference and concert featuring Chicago founding drummer Danny Seraphine

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asian Hall of Fame launches its new season at an exclusive Lunar New Year Tiger Party on February 5 hosted at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Robby Krieger's private studio in Glendale.

Asian Hall of Fame Lunar New Year Tiger Party

The season advances socioeconomic equity through forums, podcast, flagship events, music album and mobile game that supports women and girls in STEAM. Fundraising this year awards fellowships to trauma survivors, special needs and early-career fellows.

To highlight cross-cultural narratives, the outdoor buffet features cuisine from China, Japan, Korea, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. Chicago drummer Danny Seraphine will perform crowd favorites and musical selections with Maki Mae (America's Got Talent) and Toshi Yanagi (Jimmy Kimmel Live) from the Asian Hall of Fame's second album that accelerates Asian artists in mainstream music.

Media will interview new Presenting Sponsor Wells Fargo Bank and philanthropic partner Robert Chinn Foundation. Guests will preview the DRAGON ZOOM© game and the upcoming season that will take place in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle and Las Vegas.

Established 18 years ago, Asian Hall of Fame overcomes anti-Asian hate by advancing cultural unity, inter-racial equity and elevating Asian contributions globally. Inductees last year include Ken Jeong, Steve Aoki, Indra Nooyi, among others. Danny Seraphine and Robby Krieger are Artist Ambassadors.

The Lunar New Year Tiger Party begins at 4:30 p.m PT and the outdoor press conference will take place at 5:00 followed by the private concert at 6:30. Tickets are invitation-only and valet parking is complimentary.

Executives and artists are available for interviews. Media can request credentials here .

ABOUT ASIAN HALL OF FAME

Established in 2004, Asian Hall of Fame is a global recognition program that overcomes anti-Asian bias by elevating Asian contributions in the United States and the world. Year-round programs culminate in an Induction Ceremony that has celebrated martial arts icon Bruce Lee, Olympian Kristi Yamaguchi, among others. Fundraising awards fellowships to trauma survivors, special needs and early-career fellows. Visit www.asianhalloffame.org or contact Rochelle Srigley, (626) 600-9148 at rochelle@asianhalloffame.org and Holly Zhang (Chinese press) at hollyz@asianhalloffame.org.

