A-G and the U.S. Council for Athletes' Health (USCAH) team up National Intercollegiate Sports Programs benefit from strategic partnership

BERWYN, Pa., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A-G Administrators, the sports insurance leader that provides superior solutions to managing the risks associated with student-athlete programs, is partnering with the U.S. Council for Athletes' Health (USCAH). USCAH is the leader in providing independent, third-party athlete health and safety consultation, education, and compliance from a team of experts with nearly 300 years of experience in athletics health care and administration.

With this new partnership, A-G Administrators is bringing their clients the most trusted athlete health, safety services, and programming. This partnership has deepened the commitment of both A-G Administrators and the USCAH to make sure athletes receive unbiased medical expertise from a multidisciplinary network of experts.

"We are so excited to partner with A-G Administrators to deliver athlete health and safety compliance resources to their nearly 7,000 clients," James Borchers, USCAH President and CEO, said.

"Partnering with the U.S. Council for Athletes' Health enhances our reach to provide customers and prospects a combination of experience, organized products, and service after the sale," commented A-G Administrators' Chief Operating Officer, James Shipp, ATC.

A-G Administrators provides insurance solutions to over 675 colleges & universities, 3,200+ K-12 schools and 3,000+ youth sports organizations. A-G Administrators has become renowned for advancing technologies that support premier customer service and superior claims savings.

"A-G has worked to provide protections for athletes at all levels for nearly 40 years, and we are honored to join efforts to help make sports safer for every athlete. Thank you to Dixon Gillis, James Shipp, and the rest of the A-G team for entrusting USCAH to serve their current––and future––clients," Borchers said.

USCAH currently serves as the official health and safety partner of both the NJCAA and NAIA and has conference partnerships with nine NCAA conferences.

Family owned and operated since 1983, A-G Administrators leads the industry as a provider of student-athlete insurance in the U.S. A-G administrators manages all claims in-house with a professional customer service team that knows each account. Our proven programs continually advance medical expense savings for institutions, organizations, and athletes by leveraging technology to achieve cost savings for our partners. For more information about the best value, service, and guidance in the student-athlete insurance market please visit https://agadministrators.com.

