Brother International Corporation Announces New Disney ScanNCut DX SDX230Di Electronic Cutting Machine

Newest Addition to the ScanNCut DX Series Brings the Joy of Disney to the Next Level for Crafters and Makers with Built-In Pixar, Disney Classics and More Licensed Designs

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Brother International Corporation ("Brother") announced the release of a new Brother Disney ScanNCut DX SDX230Di Electronic Cutting Machine, the latest addition to the ScanNCut DX series.

The ideal machine to create Disney crafts, the SDX230Di features a built-in scanner, Auto Blade Technology, and over 150 built-in Disney designs so you can cut, scan, design, and create personalized gifts, home décor, party favors and lasting crafting memories for your next Disney adventure.

"In 2021, our industry saw an incredible surge of crafters enter the market, many of whom are also fans of Disney," said Shannon Sullivan, Vice President, Home Appliance Division, of Brother. "Last year we introduced a line of sewing, embroidery and crafting accessories in celebration of Disney's Encanto, and we're thrilled to build upon our global relationship with Disney to offer the ScanNCut DX SDX230Di. For the crafter and Disney enthusiast, this new machine will enhance projects for your home, from weddings to family reunions and that upcoming trip to Disney."

The Brother ScanNCut DX SDX230Di is the only electronic cutting machine on the market with images of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse right on the front of the machine and built-in designs of all your favorite movies and characters, including Disney and Pixar's Cars, Disney Princess' and so much more. The Brother ScanNCut DX SDX230Di brings a touch of Disney to sewing and crafting projects and has all the significant components and characteristics you've come to love from the Brother lineup of electronic cutting machines.

Key Technologies and Design Features of the ScanNCut DX SDX230Di:

1,435 built-in designs, including 152 built-in Disney Designs, 140 Quilt patterns, and 17 lettering fonts

Auto Blade Technology – true Auto Blade detects the thickness of material with no blade adjustment or material selection required

Cuts materials (like foam and felt) up to 0.1" (3mm) thick

The only electronic cutting machine series with a built-in scanner to seamlessly scan hand-drawn designs and sketches

Wireless network ready

5" LCD touch screen display allows for many onscreen functions such as editing, formatting, resizing, cutting, rotating, welding, and scanning

Seam allowance and sewing guidelines

CanvasWorkspace compatible (when connected to Wi-Fi)

Included in the Box:

Standard Tack Mat 12" x 12"

Low Tack Mat 12" x 12"

Auto Blade with Holder

6 Color Pen Set

Pen Holder

The Brother ScanNCut DX SDX230Di is available now at www.Brother-USA.com and select retailers online and nationwide. For more information or crafting inspiration, please visit https://www.brother-usa.com/products/sdx230di.

ABOUT BROTHER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

Brother has earned its reputation as a leading supplier of innovative products for the home sewing and crafting enthusiast. Through a growing network of sewing machine dealers and retail outlets nationwide, Brother offers a full line of home sewing machines, from basic to top-of-the-line sewing and embroidery machines. Brother also offers a full line of electronic cutting machines and accessories. The company is recognized for its high-quality, state-of-the-art machines and accessories, offering ease of use and flexibility at affordable prices. Brother International Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brother Industries Ltd. With worldwide sales approaching $6 billion, this global manufacturer was started more than 100 years ago. Brother offers a diversified product line that includes fax machines, Multi-Function Center machines, P-touch Labeling Systems and both color and mono laser printers for home, office, and industry. Bridgewater, New Jersey is the corporate headquarters for Brother in the Americas. It has fully integrated sales, marketing services, manufacturing, research, and development capabilities located in the U.S. In addition to its headquarters, Brother has facilities in California, Illinois, and Tennessee, as well as subsidiaries in Canada, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Peru, and Mexico. For more information, visit www.Brother.com.

The Brother Disney ScanNCut DX SDX230Di Electronic Cutting Machine inspires crafters and Disney enthusiasts to create lasting memories.

