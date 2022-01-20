FRANKLIN, Tenn., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CKE Restaurants, Inc., parent company of Carl's Jr.® , has opened applications for the 2022 Carl N. & Margaret Karcher Founders' Scholarship. The brand is dedicating $10,000 each to 10 all-star recipients to put toward tuition at the university of their choosing.

Carl's Jr.® Opens 2022 Founders’ Scholarship Submissions

The scholarships will go to deserving high school seniors or graduates who plan to enroll for the first time in a full-time undergraduate course of study at an accredited four-year college or university. Selections are made based on academic performance, school and community involvement, and a need for financial aid support to acquire a college degree. Applications are due by 3 p.m. Central Time on March 9, 2022.

"Carl's Jr. is continually supporting our future leaders and stars within our communities," said Ned Lyerly, chief executive officer of CKE Restaurants. "It's our honor and responsibility to help these stellar students unlock their potential, and we're excited to see who applies. Supporting communities where we operate is a hallmark of ours, and we look forward to awarding deserving young adults each year."

"As the first American citizen in my family and a first-generation college student, being blessed with this scholarship encourages me to continue pursuing my lifelong dream to give my family a better life," said past scholarship winner, Tofik Hamscho of Brownsville, TX.

Graduating high school seniors in states where Carl's Jr. operates are eligible for the annual Carl N. and Margaret Karcher Founders' Scholarship and can learn more at https://learnmore.scholarsapply.org/karcherfounders .

Follow Carl's Jr. on social media for the latest news and promotional offers.

Twitter: @CarlsJr

Instagram: @CarlsJr

Facebook: www.facebook.com/carlsjr

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. ("CKE"), a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, runs and operates Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, two beloved regional brands, known for one-of-a-kind premium and innovative menu items such as 100 percent Black Angus Thickburgers®, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a US and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have over 3,900 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 states and 42 foreign countries and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.

CONTACT: Chelsea Martineau, cmartineau@laforce.nyc

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.