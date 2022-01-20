KEYCORP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2021 NET INCOME OF $601 MILLION, OR $.64 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE

CLEVELAND, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) today announced net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $601 million, or $.64 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2021. This compared to $616 million, or $.65 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2021 and $549 million, or $.56 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.
Our fourth quarter results marked a strong finish to a record year for Key. Leveraging our distinctive business model, we continue to add and deepen relationships with clients across both our consumer and commercial businesses. We are also seeing significant momentum from recent investments we have made in teammates, niche businesses, and digital capabilities.
Our team generated record revenue for both the quarter and the year. We delivered broad-based growth across each of our businesses. Our consumer business produced both record household growth and record consumer loan originations. In our commercial businesses, we raised over $100 billion for the benefit of our clients.
Our collective focus on sound, profitable growth is evidenced by our strong credit quality. We remain committed to our capital priorities and maximizing shareholder value. In 2021, we returned 75% of our net income to shareholders, in the form of dividends and share repurchases.
I am very proud of all that we accomplished this year. I want to thank our teammates for their dedication and commitment to serving our clients, our communities, and our shareholders, while growing our business.
- Chris Gorman, Chairman and CEO
Selected Financial Highlights
Dollars in millions, except per share data
Change 4Q21 vs.
4Q21
3Q21
4Q20
3Q21
4Q20
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$ 601
$ 616
$ 549
(2.4)
%
9.5
%
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders per common share — assuming dilution
.64
.65
.56
(1.5)
14.3
Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (a)
18.69
%
18.55
%
16.61
%
N/A
N/A
Return on average total assets from continuing operations
1.34
1.41
1.35
N/A
N/A
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (b)
9.4
9.6
9.7
N/A
N/A
Book value at period end
$ 16.76
$ 16.82
$ 16.53
(.4)
1.4
Net interest margin (TE) from continuing operations
2.44
%
2.47
%
2.70
%
N/A
N/A
(a)
The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.
(b)
December 31, 2021 ratio is estimated.
TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable
INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Revenue
Dollars in millions
Change 4Q21 vs.
4Q21
3Q21
4Q20
3Q21
4Q20
Net interest income (TE)
$ 1,038
$ 1,025
$ 1,043
1.3
%
(.5)
%
Noninterest income
909
797
802
14.1
13.3
Total revenue
$ 1,947
$ 1,822
$ 1,845
6.9
%
5.5
%
TE = Taxable Equivalent
Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $1.0 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021 and the net interest margin was 2.44%. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, net interest income decreased $5 million, while the net interest margin decreased by 26 basis points. Both net interest income and the net interest margin reflect the impact of lower reinvestment yields and the exit of the indirect auto loan portfolio, largely offset by a favorable earning asset mix. The net interest margin was also impacted by elevated levels of liquidity as we continued to experience higher levels of deposit inflows in 2021.
Compared to the third quarter of 2021, taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $13 million and the net interest margin decreased by 3 basis points. The increase in net interest income was driven by balance sheet growth and a favorable mix of earning assets, as well as higher loan fees from the PPP forgiveness and core portfolio growth. Additionally, both net interest income and the net interest margin were impacted by lower reinvestment yields and the exit of the indirect auto loan portfolio.
Noninterest Income
Dollars in millions
Change 4Q21 vs.
4Q21
3Q21
4Q20
3Q21
4Q20
Trust and investment services income
$ 135
$ 129
$ 123
4.7
%
9.8
%
Investment banking and debt placement fees
323
235
243
37.4
32.9
Service charges on deposit accounts
90
91
82
(1.1)
9.8
Operating lease income and other leasing gains
37
37
39
—
(5.1)
Corporate services income
73
69
63
5.8
15.9
Cards and payments income
86
111
97
(22.5)
(11.3)
Corporate-owned life insurance income
34
33
38
3.0
(10.5)
Consumer mortgage income
25
33
43
(24.2)
(41.9)
Commercial mortgage servicing fees
48
34
32
41.2
50.0
Other income
58
25
42
132.0
38.1
Total noninterest income
$ 909
$ 797
$ 802
14.1
%
13.3
%
Compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, noninterest income increased by $107 million. The increase was primarily driven by investment banking and debt placement fees, up $80 million. Additionally, commercial mortgage servicing fees and other income both increased $16 million. Partially offsetting the increase was a $18 million decrease in consumer mortgage income, driven by higher balance sheet retention and lower gain on sale margins.
Compared to the third quarter of 2021, noninterest income increased by $112 million. The primary driver was investment banking and debt placement fees, which increased $88 million. Additionally, commercial mortgage servicing fees increased $14 million and other income increased $33 million, reflecting market related gains. Partially offsetting the increase was a $25 million decrease in cards and payments income, driven by lower prepaid card revenue.
Noninterest Expense
Dollars in millions
Change 4Q21 vs.
4Q21
3Q21
4Q20
3Q21
4Q20
Personnel expense
$ 674
$ 640
$ 661
5.3
%
2.0
%
Nonpersonnel expense
496
472
467
5.1
6.2
Total noninterest expense
$ 1,170
$ 1,112
$ 1,128
5.2
%
3.7
%
Key's noninterest expense was $1.2 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $42 million from the year-ago period. The increase in nonpersonnel expense was primarily driven by higher business services and professional fees and computer processing fees. The increase in personnel expense reflects higher incentive and stock-based compensation from strong fee production, partially offset by lower severance.
Compared to the third quarter of 2021, noninterest expense increased $58 million. The increase was largely related to personnel expense, reflecting higher incentive and stock-based compensation. The increase in nonpersonnel expense was driven by higher business services and professional fees.
BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS
Average Loans
Dollars in millions
Change 4Q21 vs.
4Q21
3Q21
4Q20
3Q21
4Q20
Commercial and industrial (a)
$ 49,510
$ 49,868
$ 53,562
(.7)
%
(7.6)
%
Other commercial loans
19,743
19,362
19,174
2.0
3.0
Total consumer loans
30,144
30,908
28,974
(2.5)
4.0
Total loans
$ 99,397
$ 100,138
$ 101,710
(.7)
%
(2.3)
%
(a)
Commercial and industrial average loan balances include $141 million, $137 million, and $129 million of assets from commercial credit cards at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.
Average loans were $99.4 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of $2.3 billion compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Commercial loans decreased by $3.5 billion, reflecting a decline in PPP balances. Total PPP loan forgiveness was $8.0 billion for 2021. Partly offsetting the decrease was core growth in commercial and industrial and commercial real estate loans. Consumer loans increased $1.2 billion, reflecting strength from Key's consumer mortgage business and Laurel Road, partly offset by the sale of the indirect auto loan portfolio.
Compared to the third quarter of 2021, average loans decreased by $741 million. Commercial loans were relatively unchanged from the prior quarter as declines in PPP balances were largely offset by core growth in commercial and industrial and commercial real estate loans. Consumer loans decreased $764 million, reflecting the sale of the indirect auto loan portfolio, which reduced average loans by $2.7 billion. In addition, we continued to experience strength from Key's consumer mortgage business and Laurel Road.
Average Deposits
Dollars in millions
Change 4Q21 vs.
4Q21
3Q21
4Q20
3Q21
4Q20
Non-time deposits
$ 146,979
$ 142,537
$ 129,529
3.1
%
13.5
%
Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)
1,793
1,975
2,983
(9.2)
(39.9)
Other time deposits
2,233
2,404
3,209
(7.1)
(30.4)
Total deposits
$ 151,005
$ 146,916
$ 135,721
2.8
%
11.3
%
Cost of total deposits
.04 %
.04 %
.08 %
N/A
N/A
N/A = Not Applicable
Average deposits totaled $151.0 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $15.3 billion compared to the year-ago quarter. The increase reflects growth from consumer and commercial relationships, including higher commercial escrow and retail deposits, partially offset by a decline in time deposits.
Compared to the third quarter of 2021, average deposits increased by $4.1 billion, primarily driven by higher commercial escrow balances and retail deposits.
ASSET QUALITY
Dollars in millions
Change 4Q21 vs.
4Q21
3Q21
4Q20
3Q21
4Q20
Net loan charge-offs
$ 19
$ 29
$ 135
(34.5)
%
(85.9)
%
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.08
%
.11
%
.53
%
N/A
N/A
Nonperforming loans at period end
$ 454
$ 554
$ 785
(18.1)
(42.2)
Nonperforming assets at period end
489
599
937
(18.4)
(47.8)
Allowance for loan and lease losses
1,061
1,084
1,626
(2.1)
(34.7)
Allowance for credit losses
1,221
1,236
1,823
(1.2)
(33.0)
Provision for credit losses
4
(107)
20
(103.7)
(80.0)
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
233.7
%
195.7
%
207.1
%
N/A
N/A
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
268.9
223.1
232.2
N/A
N/A
N/A = Not Applicable
Key's provision for credit losses was $4 million, compared to $20 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and a net benefit of $107 million in the third quarter of 2021.
Net loan charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $19 million, or .08% of average total loans. These results compare to $135 million, or .53%, for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $29 million, or .11%, for the third quarter of 2021. Key's allowance for credit losses was $1.2 billion, or 1.20% of total period-end loans at December 31, 2021, compared to 1.80% at December 31, 2020, and 1.25% at September 30, 2021.
At December 31, 2021, Key's nonperforming loans totaled $454 million, which represented .45% of period-end portfolio loans. These results compare to .78% at December 31, 2020, and .56% at September 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2021, totaled $489 million, and represented .48% of period-end portfolio loans and OREO and other nonperforming assets. These results compare to .92% at December 31, 2020, and .61% at September 30, 2021.
CAPITAL
Key's estimated risk-based capital ratios included in the following table continued to exceed all "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks at December 31, 2021.
Capital Ratios
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
12/31/2020
Common Equity Tier 1 (a)
9.4
%
9.6
%
9.7
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)
10.7
10.9
11.1
Total risk based capital (a)
12.4
12.7
13.4
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)
6.9
7.0
7.9
Leverage (a)
8.4
8.4
8.9
(a)
December 31, 2021 ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.
(b)
The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.
Key's capital position remained strong in the fourth quarter of 2021. As shown in the preceding table, at December 31, 2021, Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios stood at 9.4% and 10.7%, respectively. Key's tangible common equity ratio was 6.9% at December 31, 2021.
Key has elected the CECL phase-in option provided by regulatory guidance which delays for two years the estimated impact of CECL on regulatory capital and phases it in over three years beginning in 2022. On a fully phased-in basis, Key's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio would be reduced by 17 basis points.
Summary of Changes in Common Shares Outstanding
In thousands
Change 4Q21 vs.
4Q21
3Q21
4Q20
3Q21
4Q20
Shares outstanding at beginning of period
930,544
960,276
976,205
(3.1)
%
(4.7)
%
Open market repurchases, repurchases under the accelerated repurchase
(2,482)
(29,923)
(1,092)
(91.7)
127.3
Shares issued under employee compensation plans (net of cancellations)
788
191
660
312.6
19.4
Shares outstanding at end of period
928,850
930,544
975,773
(.2)
%
(4.8)
%
N/M = Not Meaningful
During the fourth quarter of 2021, Key declared a dividend of $.195 per common share, representing a 5% increase from the prior quarter. The reduction in share count was driven by the final settlement of 2.5 million shares related to the accelerated share repurchase program disclosed in the third quarter of 2021. There were no additional open market share repurchases in the fourth quarter.
LINE OF BUSINESS RESULTS
The following table shows the contribution made by each major business segment to Key's taxable-equivalent revenue from continuing operations and income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key for the periods presented. For more detailed financial information pertaining to each business segment, see the tables at the end of this release.
Major Business Segments
Dollars in millions
Change 4Q21 vs.
4Q21
3Q21
4Q20
3Q21
4Q20
Revenue from continuing operations (TE)
Consumer Bank
$ 839
$ 870
$ 896
(3.6)
%
(6.4)
%
Commercial Bank
1,028
886
922
16.0
11.5
Other (a)
80
66
27
21.2
196.3
Total
$ 1,947
$ 1,822
$ 1,845
6.9
%
5.5
%
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key
Consumer Bank
$ 161
$ 241
$ 225
(33.2)
%
(28.4)
%
Commercial Bank
449
381
310
17.8
44.8
Other (a)
17
21
40
(19.0)
(57.5)
Total
$ 627
$ 643
$ 575
(2.5)
%
9.0
%
(a)
Other includes other segments that consists of corporate treasury, our principal investing unit, and various exit portfolios as well as reconciling items which primarily represents the unallocated portion of nonearning assets of corporate support functions. Charges related to the funding of these assets are part of net interest income and are allocated to the business segments through noninterest expense. Reconciling items also includes intercompany eliminations and certain items that are not allocated to the business segments because they do not reflect their normal operations.
TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/M = Not Meaningful
Consumer Bank
Dollars in millions
Change 4Q21 vs.
4Q21
3Q21
4Q20
3Q21
4Q20
Summary of operations
Net interest income (TE)
$ 569
$ 582
$ 638
(2.2)
%
(10.8)
%
Noninterest income
270
288
258
(6.3)
4.7
Total revenue (TE)
839
870
896
(3.6)
(6.4)
Provision for credit losses
13
(38)
(5)
134.2
(360.0)
Noninterest expense
614
591
606
3.9
1.3
Income (loss) before income taxes (TE)
212
317
295
(33.1)
(28.1)
Allocated income taxes (benefit) and TE adjustments
51
76
70
(32.9)
(27.1)
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
$ 161
$ 241
$ 225
(33.2)
%
(28.4)
%
Average balances
Loans and leases
$ 37,792
$ 39,796
$ 39,448
(5.0)
%
(4.2)
%
Total assets
41,024
42,981
42,666
(4.6)
(3.8)
Deposits
90,271
89,156
82,845
1.3
9.0
Assets under management at period end
$ 55,806
$ 52,867
$ 47,086
5.6
%
18.5
%
TE = Taxable Equivalent
Additional Consumer Bank Data
Dollars in millions
Change 4Q21 vs.
4Q21
3Q21
4Q20
3Q21
4Q20
Noninterest income
Trust and investment services income
$ 106
$ 105
$ 95
1.0
%
11.6
%
Service charges on deposit accounts
55
56
49
(1.8)
12.2
Cards and payments income
64
62
54
3.2
18.5
Consumer mortgage income
25
33
43
(24.2)
(41.9)
Other noninterest income
20
32
17
(37.5)
17.6
Total noninterest income
$ 270
$ 288
$ 258
(6.3)
%
4.7
%
Average deposit balances
NOW and money market deposit accounts
$ 57,197
$ 56,353
$ 53,045
1.5
%
7.8
%
Savings deposits
6,951
6,749
5,407
3.0
28.6
Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)
1,669
1,846
2,801
(9.6)
(40.4)
Other time deposits
2,227
2,398
3,186
(7.1)
(30.1)
Noninterest-bearing deposits
22,227
21,810
18,406
1.9
20.8
Total deposits
$ 90,271
$ 89,156
$ 82,845
1.3
%
9.0
%
Other data
Branches
999
1,000
1,073
Automated teller machines
1,317
1,316
1,386
Consumer Bank Summary of Operations (4Q21 vs. 4Q20)
- Net income attributable to Key of $161 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $225 million for the year-ago quarter
- Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased by $69 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, related to the sale of the indirect auto portfolio, partially offset by strong consumer mortgage balance sheet growth and fees related to PPP loans
- Average loans and leases decreased $1.7 billion, or 4.2%, from the fourth quarter of 2020, driven by the sale of the indirect auto loan portfolio, partially offset by growth in residential mortgage and Laurel Road
- Average deposits increased $7.4 billion, or 9.0%, from the fourth quarter of 2020, driven by consumer retention of stimulus payments and relationship growth
- Provision for credit losses increased $18 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, driven by expectations of a more stable economic outlook and portfolio growth
- Noninterest income increased $12 million, or 4.7%, from the year ago quarter, driven by higher cards and payments income and trust and investment services income. Partially offsetting the increase was consumer mortgage income, reflecting higher balance sheet retention and lower gain on sale margins
- Noninterest expense increased $8 million, or 1.3%, from the year ago quarter, driven by higher production-related incentives and increased marketing expense related to Laurel Road
Commercial Bank
Dollars in millions
Change 4Q21 vs.
4Q21
3Q21
4Q20
3Q21
4Q20
Summary of operations
Net interest income (TE)
$ 417
$ 410
$ 420
1.7
%
(.7)
%
Noninterest income
611
476
502
28.4
21.7
Total revenue (TE)
1,028
886
922
16.0
11.5
Provision for credit losses
(12)
(69)
44
(82.6)
(127.3)
Noninterest expense
501
470
499
6.6
.4
Income (loss) before income taxes (TE)
539
485
379
11.1
42.2
Allocated income taxes and TE adjustments
90
104
69
(13.5)
30.4
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
$ 449
$ 381
$ 310
17.8
%
44.8
%
Average balances
Loans and leases
$ 61,127
$ 59,914
$ 62,016
2.0
%
(1.4)
%
Loans held for sale
1,962
1,190
1,285
64.9
52.7
Total assets
71,642
69,285
71,303
3.4
0.5
Deposits
59,537
56,522
52,489
5.3
%
13.4
%
TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/M = Not Meaningful
Additional Commercial Bank Data
Dollars in millions
Change 4Q21 vs.
4Q21
3Q21
4Q20
3Q21
4Q20
Noninterest income
Trust and investment services income
$ 29
$ 24
$ 28
20.8
%
3.6
%
Investment banking and debt placement fees
323
234
243
38.0
32.9
Operating lease income and other leasing gains
36
37
39
(2.7)
(7.7)
Corporate services income
65
63
55
3.2
18.2
Service charges on deposit accounts
34
34
32
—
6.3
Cards and payments income
26
44
44
(40.9)
(40.9)
Payments and services income
125
141
131
(11.3)
(4.6)
Commercial mortgage servicing fees
47
34
32
38.2
46.9
Other noninterest income
51
6
29
750.0
75.9
Total noninterest income
$ 611
$ 476
$ 502
28.4
%
21.7
%
N/M = Not Meaningful
Commercial Bank Summary of Operations (4Q21 vs. 4Q20)
- Net income attributable to Key of $449 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $310 million for the year-ago quarter
- Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased by $3 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, as lower average loan balances offset fees related to PPP loans
- Average loan and lease balances decreased $889 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, reflecting a decline in PPP balances, partly offset by core growth in commercial and industrial and commercial real estate loans
- Average deposit balances increased $7.0 billion, or 13.4%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, driven by growth in targeted relationships and higher commercial escrow deposits
- Provision for credit losses decreased $56 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The provision for credit losses was a net benefit, driven by lower net loan charge-offs and improved asset quality
- Noninterest income increased $109 million from the year-ago quarter, driven by elevated investment banking client activity and corporate services income, partially offset by lower cards and payments income
- Noninterest expense increased by $2 million, or 0.4%, from the fourth quarter of 2020, driven by higher production-related incentives related to strong investment banking and debt placement fees
KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $186.3 billion at December 31, 2021.
Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.
This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements usually can be identified by the use of words such as "goal," "objective," "plan," "expect," "assume," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "believe," "estimate," or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events, circumstances, results, or aspirations. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those set forth in our forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete. Factors that could cause Key's actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in KeyCorp's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as in KeyCorp's subsequent SEC filings, all of which have been or will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are or will be available on Key's website (www.key.com/ir) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). These factors may include, among others, deterioration of commercial real estate market fundamentals, adverse changes in credit quality trends, declining asset prices, a worsening of the U.S. economy due to financial, political, or other shocks, the extensive regulation of the U.S. financial services industry, and the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on us, our clients, our third-party service providers, and the markets. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of subsequent events or circumstances.
*****
KeyCorp
Fourth Quarter 2021
Financial Supplement
Page
12
Financial Highlights
14
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
16
Consolidated Balance Sheets
17
Consolidated Statements of Income
18
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations
20
Noninterest Expense
20
Personnel Expense
21
Loan Composition
21
Loans Held for Sale Composition
21
Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale
21
Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations
23
Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations
23
Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations
23
Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations
24
Line of Business Results
Financial Highlights
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Three months ended
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
12/31/2020
Summary of operations
Net interest income (TE)
$ 1,038
$ 1,025
$ 1,043
Noninterest income
909
797
802
Total revenue (TE)
1,947
1,822
1,845
Provision for credit losses
4
(107)
20
Noninterest expense
1,170
1,112
1,128
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key
627
643
575
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
2
2
7
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
629
645
582
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
601
616
549
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
2
2
7
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders
603
618
556
Per common share
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$ .65
$ .65
$ .57
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
—
—
.01
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)
.65
.66
.57
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution
.64
.65
.56
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution
—
—
.01
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (a)
.64
.65
.57
Cash dividends declared
.195
.185
.185
Book value at period end
16.76
16.82
16.53
Tangible book value at period end
13.72
13.80
13.61
Market price at period end
23.13
21.62
16.41
Performance ratios
From continuing operations:
Return on average total assets
1.34
%
1.41
%
1.35
%
Return on average common equity
15.31
15.28
13.65
Return on average tangible common equity (b)
18.69
18.55
16.61
Net interest margin (TE)
2.44
2.47
2.70
Cash efficiency ratio (b)
59.4
60.2
60.3
From consolidated operations:
Return on average total assets
1.35
%
1.41
%
1.36
%
Return on average common equity
15.36
15.33
13.82
Return on average tangible common equity (b)
18.75
18.61
16.82
Net interest margin (TE)
2.44
2.46
2.69
Loan to deposit (c)
68.9
66.5
76.5
Capital ratios at period end
Key shareholders' equity to assets
9.4
%
9.4
%
10.6
%
Key common shareholders' equity to assets
8.4
8.4
9.5
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)
6.9
7.0
7.9
Common Equity Tier 1 (d)
9.4
9.6
9.7
Tier 1 risk-based capital (d)
10.7
10.9
11.1
Total risk-based capital (d)
12.4
12.7
13.4
Leverage (d)
8.4
8.4
8.9
Asset quality — from continuing operations
Net loan charge-offs
$ 19
$ 29
$ 135
Net loan charge-offs to average loans
.08
%
.11
%
.53
%
Allowance for loan and lease losses
$ 1,061
$ 1,084
$ 1,626
Allowance for credit losses
1,221
1,236
1,823
Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans
1.04
%
1.10
%
1.61
%
Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans
1.20
1.25
1.80
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
233.7
195.7
207.1
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
268.9
223.1
232.2
Nonperforming loans at period-end
$ 454
$ 554
$ 785
Nonperforming assets at period-end
489
599
937
Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans
.45
%
.56
%
.78
%
Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets
.48
.61
.92
Trust assets
Assets under management
$ 55,806
$ 52,867
$ 47,086
Other data
Average full-time equivalent employees
16,797
17,009
17,029
Branches
999
1,000
1,073
Taxable-equivalent adjustment
$ 5
$ 9
$ 8
Financial Highlights (continued)
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Twelve months ended
12/31/2021
12/31/2020
Summary of operations
Net interest income (TE)
$ 4,098
$ 4,063
Noninterest income
3,194
2,652
Total revenue (TE)
7,292
6,715
Provision for credit losses
(418)
1,021
Noninterest expense
4,429
4,109
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key
2,612
1,329
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
13
14
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
2,625
1,343
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
2,506
1,223
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
13
14
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders
2,519
1,237
Per common share
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$ 2.64
$ 1.26
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
.01
.01
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)
2.65
1.28
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution
2.62
1.26
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution
.01
.01
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (a)
2.63
1.27
Cash dividends paid
.75
.74
Performance ratios
From continuing operations:
Return on average total assets
1.46
%
.82
%
Return on average common equity
15.90
7.77
Return on average tangible common equity (b)
19.37
9.51
Net interest margin (TE)
2.50
2.77
Cash efficiency ratio (b)
59.9
60.2
From consolidated operations:
Return on average total assets
1.46
%
.82
%
Return on average common equity
15.98
7.86
Return on average tangible common equity (b)
19.47
9.62
Net interest margin (TE)
2.50
2.76
Asset quality — from continuing operations
Net loan charge-offs
$ 184
$ 443
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.18
%
.43
%
Other data
Average full-time equivalent employees
16,974
16,826
Taxable-equivalent adjustment
27
29
(a)
Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.
(b)
The following table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity" and "cash efficiency." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.
(c)
Represents period-end consolidated total loans and loans held for sale divided by period-end consolidated total deposits.
(d)
December 31, 2021, ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Dollars in millions)
The table below presents certain non-GAAP financial measures related to "tangible common equity," "return on average tangible common equity," "pre-provision net revenue," and "cash efficiency ratio."
The tangible common equity ratio and the return on average tangible common equity ratio have been a focus for some investors, and management believes these ratios may assist investors in analyzing Key's capital position without regard to the effects of intangible assets and preferred stock.
The table also shows the computation for pre-provision net revenue, which is not formally defined by GAAP. Management believes that eliminating the effects of the provision for credit losses makes it easier to analyze the results by presenting them on a more comparable basis.
The cash efficiency ratio is a ratio of two non-GAAP performance measures. As such, there is no directly comparable GAAP performance measure. The cash efficiency ratio performance measure removes the impact of Key's intangible asset amortization from the calculation. Management believes this ratio provide greater consistency and comparability between Key's results and those of its peer banks. Additionally, this ratio is used by analysts and investors as they develop earnings forecasts and peer bank analysis.
Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a company, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
12/31/2020
12/31/2021
12/31/2020
Tangible common equity to tangible assets at period-end
Key shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$ 17,423
$ 17,510
$ 17,981
Less: Intangible assets (a)
2,820
2,814
2,848
Preferred Stock (b)
1,856
1,856
1,856
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$ 12,747
$ 12,840
$ 13,277
Total assets (GAAP)
$ 186,346
$ 187,035
$ 170,336
Less: Intangible assets (a)
2,820
2,814
2,848
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$ 183,526
$ 184,221
$ 167,488
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)
6.95
%
6.97
%
7.93
%
Pre-provision net revenue
Net interest income (GAAP)
$ 1,033
$ 1,016
$ 1,035
$ 4,071
$ 4,034
Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment
5
9
8
27
29
Noninterest income
909
797
802
3,194
2,652
Less: Noninterest expense
1,170
1,112
1,128
4,429
4,109
Pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP)
$ 777
$ 710
$ 717
$ 2,863
$ 2,606
Average tangible common equity
Average Key shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$ 17,471
$ 17,899
$ 17,905
$ 17,665
$ 17,636
Less: Intangible assets (average) (c)
2,814
2,823
2,855
2,829
2,878
Preferred stock (average)
1,900
1,900
1,900
1,900
1,900
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$ 12,757
$ 13,176
$ 13,150
$ 12,936
$ 12,858
Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations
Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common
$ 601
$ 616
$ 549
$ 2,506
$ 1,223
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
12,757
13,176
13,150
12,936
12,858
Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (non-
18.69
%
18.55
%
16.61
%
19.37
%
9.51
%
Return on average tangible common equity consolidated
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP)
$ 603
$ 618
$ 556
$ 2,519
$ 1,237
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
12,757
13,176
13,150
12,936
12,858
Return on average tangible common equity consolidated (non-GAAP)
18.75
%
18.61
%
16.82
%
19.47
%
9.62
%
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)
(Dollars in millions)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
12/31/2020
12/31/2021
12/31/2020
Cash efficiency ratio
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
$ 1,170
$ 1,112
$ 1,128
$ 4,429
$ 4,109
Less: Intangible asset amortization
14
15
15
58
65
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
$ 1,156
$ 1,097
$ 1,113
$ 4,371
$ 4,044
Net interest income (GAAP)
$ 1,033
$ 1,016
$ 1,035
$ 4,071
$ 4,034
Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment
5
9
8
27
29
Noninterest income
909
797
802
3,194
2,652
Total taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP)
$ 1,947
$ 1,822
$ 1,845
$ 7,292
$ 6,715
Cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
59.4
%
60.2
%
60.3
%
59.9
%
60.2
%
(a)
For the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, intangible assets exclude $3 million, $3 million, and $4 million, respectively, of period-end purchased credit card receivables.
(b)
Net of capital surplus.
(c)
For the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, average intangible assets exclude $3 million, $3 million, and $5 million, respectively, of average purchased credit card receivables. For the twelve months ended months ended December 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, average intangible assets exclude $4 million and $6 million, respectively, of average purchased credit card receivables.
GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in millions)
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
12/31/2020
Assets
Loans
$ 101,854
$ 98,609
$ 101,185
Loans held for sale
2,729
1,805
1,583
Securities available for sale
45,364
40,594
27,556
Held-to-maturity securities
7,539
8,423
7,595
Trading account assets
701
902
735
Short-term investments
11,010
19,608
16,194
Other investments
639
607
621
Total earning assets
169,836
170,548
155,469
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(1,061)
(1,084)
(1,626)
Cash and due from banks
913
763
1,091
Premises and equipment
681
678
753
Goodwill
2,693
2,673
2,664
Other intangible assets
130
144
188
Corporate-owned life insurance
4,327
4,312
4,286
Accrued income and other assets
8,265
8,404
6,812
Discontinued assets
562
597
699
Total assets
$ 186,346
187,035
170,336
Liabilities
Deposits in domestic offices:
NOW and money market deposit accounts
$ 89,207
$ 87,242
$ 80,427
Savings deposits
7,503
7,259
5,913
Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)
1,705
1,890
2,733
Other time deposits
2,153
2,315
3,010
Total interest-bearing deposits
100,568
98,706
92,083
Noninterest-bearing deposits
52,004
53,225
43,199
Total deposits
152,572
151,931
135,282
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
173
228
220
Bank notes and other short-term borrowings
588
767
759
Accrued expense and other liabilities
3,548
3,434
2,385
Long-term debt
12,042
13,165
13,709
Total liabilities
168,923
169,525
152,355
Equity
Preferred stock
1,900
1,900
1,900
Common shares
1,257
1,257
1,257
Capital surplus
6,278
6,141
6,281
Retained earnings
14,553
14,133
12,751
Treasury stock, at cost
(5,979)
(5,876)
(4,946)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(586)
(45)
738
Key shareholders' equity
17,423
17,510
17,981
Total liabilities and equity
$ 186,346
$ 187,035
$ 170,336
Common shares outstanding (000)
928,850
930,544
975,773
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
12/31/2020
12/31/2021
12/31/2020
Interest income
Loans
$ 873
$ 882
$ 933
$ 3,532
$ 3,866
Loans held for sale
15
13
11
50
69
Securities available for sale
148
135
119
546
484
Held-to-maturity securities
52
43
51
185
222
Trading account assets
5
4
4
19
20
Short-term investments
8
9
4
28
18
Other investments
2
1
3
7
6
Total interest income
1,103
1,087
1,125
4,367
4,685
Interest expense
Deposits
15
15
28
67
347
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
—
—
—
—
6
Bank notes and other short-term borrowings
2
2
1
8
12
Long-term debt
53
54
61
221
286
Total interest expense
70
71
90
296
651
Net interest income
1,033
1,016
1,035
4,071
4,034
Provision for credit losses
4
(107)
20
(418)
1,021
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
1,029
1,123
1,015
4,489
3,013
Noninterest income
Trust and investment services income
135
129
123
530
507
Investment banking and debt placement fees
323
235
243
937
661
Service charges on deposit accounts
90
91
82
337
311
Operating lease income and other leasing gains
37
37
39
148
167
Corporate services income
73
69
63
261
228
Cards and payments income
86
111
97
415
368
Corporate-owned life insurance income
34
33
38
128
139
Consumer mortgage income
25
33
43
131
176
Commercial mortgage servicing fees
48
34
32
160
80
Other income
58
25
42
147
15
Total noninterest income
909
797
802
3,194
2,652
Noninterest expense
Personnel
674
640
661
2,561
2,336
Net occupancy
75
74
75
300
298
Computer processing
73
67
62
284
232
Business services and professional fees
70
56
54
227
196
Equipment
25
25
26
100
100
Operating lease expense
31
30
35
126
138
Marketing
37
32
30
126
97
Intangible asset amortization
14
15
15
58
65
Other expense
171
173
170
647
647
Total noninterest expense
1,170
1,112
1,128
4,429
4,109
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
768
808
689
3,254
1,556
Income taxes
141
165
114
642
227
Income (loss) from continuing operations
627
643
575
2,612
1,329
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
2
2
7
13
14
Net income (loss)
629
645
582
2,625
1,343
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
—
—
—
—
—
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
$ 629
$ 645
$ 582
$ 2,625
$ 1,343
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$ 601
$ 616
$ 549
$ 2,506
$ 1,223
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders
603
618
556
2,519
1,237
Per common share
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$ .65
$ .65
$ .57
$ 2.64
$ 1.26
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
—
—
0.01
.01
.01
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)
.65
.66
.57
2.65
1.28
Per common share — assuming dilution
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$ .64
$ .65
$ .56
$ 2.62
$ 1.26
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
—
—
—
.01
.01
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)
.64
.65
.57
2.63
1.27
Cash dividends declared per common share
$ .195
$ .185
$ .185
$ .750
$ .740
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000)
922,970
942,446
967,987
947,065
967,783
Effect of common share options and other stock awards
11,758
10,077
8,473
10,349
7,024
Weighted-average common shares and potential common shares outstanding (000) (b)
934,729
952,523
976,460
957,414
974,807
(a)
Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.
(b)
Assumes conversion of common share options and other stock awards, as applicable.
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations
(Dollars in millions)
Fourth Quarter 2021
Third Quarter 2021
Fourth Quarter 2020
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest (a)
Rate (a)
Balance
Interest (a)
Rate (a)
Balance
Interest (a)
Rate (a)
Assets
Loans: (b), (c)
Commercial and industrial (d)
$ 49,510
$ 447
3.58
%
$ 49,868
$ 445
3.54
%
$ 53,562
$ 477
3.54
%
Real estate — commercial mortgage
13,671
121
3.51
13,306
120
3.56
12,862
121
3.74
Real estate — construction
2,119
19
3.50
2,134
19
3.53
1,959
19
3.79
Commercial lease financing
3,953
26
2.57
3,922
27
2.80
4,353
32
2.92
Total commercial loans
69,253
613
3.51
69,230
611
3.50
72,736
649
3.55
Real estate — residential mortgage
15,017
102
2.72
13,168
92
2.78
8,968
74
3.29
Home equity loans
8,603
79
3.64
8,894
84
3.75
9,410
91
3.81
Consumer direct loans
5,509
60
4.33
5,175
59
4.55
4,583
56
4.93
Credit cards
941
24
10.13
917
23
10.07
973
26
10.57
Consumer indirect loans
74
—
—
2,754
22
3.15
5,040
45
3.56
Total consumer loans
30,144
265
3.49
30,908
280
3.60
28,974
292
4.01
Total loans
99,397
878
3.50
100,138
891
3.53
101,710
941
3.68
Loans held for sale
2,202
15
2.83
1,447
13
3.66
1,621
11
2.76
Securities available for sale (b), (e)
42,329
148
1.39
36,923
135
1.48
28,046
119
1.75
Held-to-maturity securities (b)
7,991
52
2.61
6,507
43
2.66
7,939
51
2.56
Trading account assets
853
5
2.48
743
4
2.19
744
4
2.21
Short-term investments
15,505
8
.20
19,274
9
.18
14,111
4
.14
Other investments (e)
634
2
1.15
614
1
.99
615
3
1.31
Total earning assets
168,911
1,108
2.60
165,646
1,096
2.64
154,786
1,133
2.93
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(1,081)
(1,222)
(1,715)
Accrued income and other assets
17,133
16,947
15,861
Discontinued assets
574
618
717
Total assets
$ 185,537
$ 181,989
$ 169,649
Liabilities
NOW and money market deposit accounts
$ 88,110
$ 11
.05
$ 85,333
$ 10
.05
$ 80,636
$ 12
.06
Savings deposits
7,375
—
.01
7,117
—
.01
5,737
—
.03
Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)
1,793
2
.53
1,975
3
.59
2,983
9
1.20
Other time deposits
2,233
2
.21
2,404
2
.26
3,209
7
.80
Total interest-bearing deposits
99,511
15
.06
96,829
15
.06
92,565
28
.12
Federal funds purchased and securities sold
230
—
.02
231
—
.02
220
—
.04
Bank notes and other short-term borrowings
789
2
1.45
671
2
1.11
791
1
.73
Long-term debt (f), (g)
12,159
53
1.74
12,601
54
1.73
12,118
61
2.05
Total interest-bearing liabilities
112,689
70
.25
110,332
71
.26
105,694
90
.34
Noninterest-bearing deposits
51,494
50,087
43,156
Accrued expense and other liabilities
3,309
3,053
2,177
Discontinued liabilities (g)
574
618
717
Total liabilities
$ 168,066
$ 164,090
$ 151,744
Equity
Key shareholders' equity
$ 17,471
$ 17,899
$ 17,905
Noncontrolling interests
—
—
—
Total equity
17,471
17,899
17,905
Total liabilities and equity
$ 185,537
$ 181,989
$ 169,649
Interest rate spread (TE)
2.36
%
2.38
%
2.59
%
Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)
$ 1,038
2.44
%
$ 1,025
2.47
%
$ 1,043
2.70
%
TE adjustment (b)
5
9
8
Net interest income, GAAP basis
$ 1,033
$ 1,016
$ 1,035
(a)
Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology.
(b)
Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020.
(c)
For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.
(d)
Commercial and industrial average balances include $141 million, $137 million, and $129 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.
(e)
Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(f)
Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges.
(g)
A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations.
TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations
(Dollars in millions)
Twelve months ended December 31, 2021
Twelve months ended December 31, 2020
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest (a)
Rate (a)
Balance
Interest (a)
Rate (a)
Assets
Loans: (b), (c)
Commercial and industrial (d)
$ 50,931
$ 1,795
3.52
%
$ 55,145
$ 1,977
3.59
%
Real estate — commercial mortgage
13,118
472
3.60
13,279
521
3.92
Real estate — construction
2,113
77
3.61
1,843
74
3.99
Commercial lease financing
4,019
114
2.84
4,497
139
3.09
Total commercial loans
70,181
2,458
3.50
74,764
2,711
3.63
Real estate — residential mortgage
12,252
348
2.84
8,094
284
3.50
Home equity loans
8,967
336
3.74
9,772
392
4.01
Consumer direct loans
5,105
233
4.56
4,213
221
5.26
Credit cards
925
94
10.11
1,001
107
10.65
Consumer indirect loans
2,839
90
3.19
4,845
180
3.72
Total consumer loans
30,088
1,101
3.66
27,925
1,184
4.24
Total loans
100,269
3,559
3.55
102,689
3,895
3.79
Loans held for sale
1,700
50
2.96
1,972
69
3.49
Securities available for sale (b), (e)
35,765
546
1.53
23,742
484
2.10
Held-to-maturity securities (b)
7,035
185
2.63
8,938
222
2.49
Trading account assets
820
19
2.35
814
20
2.47
Short-term investments
17,529
28
.16
9,096
18
.20
Other investments (e)
621
7
1.14
635
6
.87
Total earning assets
163,739
4,394
2.69
147,886
4,714
3.20
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(1,340)
(1,481)
Accrued income and other assets
16,520
15,650
Discontinued assets
632
775
Total assets
$ 179,551
$ 162,830
Liabilities
NOW and money market deposit accounts
$ 84,736
$ 41
.05
$ 75,733
$ 206
.27
Savings deposits
6,893
1
.02
5,252
2
.04
Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)
2,135
16
.72
4,520
83
1.83
Other time deposits
2,540
9
.37
4,041
56
1.38
Total interest-bearing deposits
96,304
67
.07
89,546
347
.39
Federal funds purchased and securities sold
239
—
.02
670
6
.88
Bank notes and other short-term borrowings
770
8
1.08
1,452
12
.85
Long-term debt (f), (g)
12,391
221
1.79
12,578
286
2.36
Total interest-bearing liabilities
109,704
296
.27
104,246
651
.63
Noninterest-bearing deposits
48,731
37,740
Accrued expense and other liabilities
2,819
2,433
Discontinued liabilities (g)
632
775
Total liabilities
$ 161,886
$ 145,194
Equity
Key shareholders' equity
$ 17,665
$ 17,636
Noncontrolling interests
—
—
Total equity
17,665
17,636
Total liabilities and equity
$ 179,551
$ 162,830
Interest rate spread (TE)
2.42
%
2.57
%
Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)
$ 4,098
2.50
%
$ 4,063
2.77
%
TE adjustment (b)
27
29
Net interest income, GAAP basis
$ 4,071
$ 4,034
(a)
Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology.
(b)
Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the twelve months ended months ended December 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.
(c)
For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.
(d)
Commercial and industrial average balances include $134 million and $135 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the twelve months ended months ended December 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.
(e)
Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(f)
Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges.
(g)
A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations.
TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles
Noninterest Expense
(Dollars in millions)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
12/31/2020
12/31/2021
12/31/2020
Personnel (a)
$ 674
$ 640
$ 661
$ 2,561
$ 2,336
Net occupancy
75
74
75
300
298
Computer processing
73
67
62
284
232
Business services and professional fees
70
56
54
227
196
Equipment
25
25
26
100
100
Operating lease expense
31
30
35
126
138
Marketing
37
32
30
126
97
Intangible asset amortization
14
15
15
58
65
Other expense
171
173
170
647
647
Total noninterest expense
$ 1,170
$ 1,112
$ 1,128
$ 4,429
$ 4,109
Average full-time equivalent employees (b)
16,797
17,009
17,029
16,974
16,826
(a)
Additional detail provided in Personnel Expense table below.
(b)
The number of average full-time equivalent employees has not been adjusted for discontinued operations.
Personnel Expense
(Dollars in millions)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
12/31/2020
12/31/2021
12/31/2020
Salaries and contract labor
$ 342
$ 328
$ 342
$ 1,311
$ 1,329
Incentive and stock-based compensation
243
212
208
861
627
Employee benefits
89
100
89
388
350
Severance
—
—
22
1
30
Total personnel expense
$ 674
$ 640
$ 661
$ 2,561
$ 2,336
Loan Composition
(Dollars in millions)
Percent change 12/31/2021 vs
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2021
12/31/2020
Commercial and industrial (a)
$ 50,525
$ 49,553
$ 52,907
2.0
%
(4.5)
%
Commercial real estate:
Commercial mortgage
14,244
13,674
12,687
4.2
12.3
Construction
1,996
2,120
1,987
(5.8)
.5
Total commercial real estate loans
16,240
15,794
14,674
2.8
10.7
Commercial lease financing (b)
4,071
3,982
4,399
2.2
(7.5)
Total commercial loans
70,836
69,329
71,980
2.2
(1.6)
Residential — prime loans:
Real estate — residential mortgage
15,756
14,204
9,298
10.9
69.5
Home equity loans
8,467
8,747
9,360
(3.2)
(9.5)
Total residential — prime loans
24,223
22,951
18,658
5.5
29.8
Consumer direct loans
5,753
5,324
4,714
8.1
22.0
Credit cards
972
928
989
4.7
(1.7)
Consumer indirect loans
70
77
4,844
(9.1)
(98.6)
Total consumer loans
31,018
29,280
29,205
5.9
6.2
Total loans (c), (d)
$ 101,854
$ 98,609
$ 101,185
3.3
%
.7
%
(a)
Loan balances include $139 million, $139 million, and $127 million of commercial credit card balances at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.
(b)
Commercial lease financing includes receivables held as collateral for a secured borrowing of $16 million, $16 million, and $23 million at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively. Principal reductions are based on the cash payments received from these related receivables.
(c)
Total loans exclude loans of $567 million at December 31, 2021, $602 million at September 30, 2021, and $710 million at December 31, 2020, related to the discontinued operations of the education lending business.
(d)
Accrued interest of $198 million, $211 million, and $241 million at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively, presented in "other assets" on the Consolidated Balance Sheets is excluded from the amortized cost basis disclosed in this table.
Loans Held for Sale Composition
(Dollars in millions)
Percent change 12/31/2021 vs
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2021
12/31/2020
Commercial and industrial
$ 1,438
$ 122
$ 249
N/M
477.5
%
Real estate — commercial mortgage
1,010
1,446
1,014
(30.2)
(0.4)
Real estate — residential mortgage
281
237
264
18.6
6.4
Consumer direct loans
—
—
56
N/M
N/M
Total loans held for sale
$ 2,729
$ 1,805
$ 1,583
51.2
%
72.4
%
N/M = Not Meaningful
Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale
(Dollars in millions)
4Q21
3Q21
2Q21
1Q21
4Q20
Balance at beginning of period
$ 1,805
$ 1,537
$ 2,296
$ 1,583
$ 1,724
New originations
5,741
3,328
3,573
4,010
3,835
Transfers from (to) held to maturity, net
(1)
3,305
(71)
83
(24)
Loan sales
(4,779)
(6,405)
(4,195)
(3,303)
(3,932)
Loan draws (payments), net
(12)
8
(27)
(73)
(19)
Valuation and other adjustments
(25)
32
(39)
(4)
—
Balance at end of period
$ 2,729
$ 1,805
$ 1,537
$ 2,296
$ 1,583
Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations
(Dollars in millions)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
12/31/2020
12/31/2021
12/31/2020
Average loans outstanding
$ 99,397
$ 100,138
$ 101,710
$ 100,269
$ 102,689
Allowance for loan and lease losses at the end of the prior period
$ 1,084
$ 1,220
$ 1,730
$ 1,626
$ 900
Cumulative effect from change in accounting principle (a)
—
—
—
—
204
Allowance for loan and lease losses at the beginning of the period
1,084
1,220
1,730
1,626
1,104
Loans charged off:
Commercial and industrial
33
27
119
174
351
Real estate — commercial mortgage
1
—
1
40
19
Real estate — construction
—
—
—
—
—
Total commercial real estate loans
1
—
1
40
19
Commercial lease financing
1
1
19
6
35
Total commercial loans
35
28
139
220
405
Real estate — residential mortgage
(1)
(2)
—
(2)
2
Home equity loans
2
1
1
9
11
Consumer direct loans
7
7
7
29
37
Credit cards
6
6
7
27
39
Consumer indirect loans
1
26
6
39
28
Total consumer loans
15
38
21
102
117
Total loans charged off
50
66
160
322
522
Recoveries:
Commercial and industrial
23
20
15
83
34
Real estate — commercial mortgage
1
1
—
9
3
Real estate — construction
—
—
—
—
—
Total commercial real estate loans
1
1
—
9
3
Commercial lease financing
—
6
—
7
1
Total commercial loans
24
27
15
99
38
Real estate — residential mortgage
1
1
—
3
1
Home equity loans
1
2
1
5
7
Consumer direct loans
2
2
1
8
7
Credit cards
2
1
2
8
8
Consumer indirect loans
1
4
6
15
18
Total consumer loans
7
10
10
39
41
Total recoveries
31
37
25
138
79
Net loan charge-offs
(19)
(29)
(135)
(184)
(443)
Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses
(4)
(107)
31
(381)
965
Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period
$ 1,061
$ 1,084
$ 1,626
$ 1,061
$ 1,626
Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at the end of the prior
$ 152
$ 152
$ 208
$ 197
$ 68
Liability for credit losses on contingent guarantees at the end of the prior period
—
—
—
—
7
Cumulative effect from change in accounting principle (a), (b)
—
—
—
—
66
Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at beginning of period
152
152
208
197
141
Provision (credit) for losses on lending-related commitments
8
—
(11)
(37)
56
Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at end of period (c)
$ 160
$ 152
$ 197
$ 160
$ 197
Total allowance for credit losses at end of period
$ 1,221
$ 1,236
$ 1,823
$ 1,221
$ 1,823
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.08
%
.11
%
.53
%
.18
%
.43
%
Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans
1.04
1.10
1.61
1.04
1.61
Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans
1.20
1.25
1.80
1.20
1.80
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
233.7
195.7
207.1
233.7
207.1
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
268.9
223.1
232.2
268.9
232.2
Discontinued operations — education lending business:
Loans charged off
$ 1
1
$ 1
$ 4
$ 5
Recoveries
—
1
2
2
5
Net loan charge-offs
$ (1)
—
$ 1
$ (2)
$ —
(a)
The cumulative effect from change in accounting principle relates to the January 1, 2020, adoption of ASU 2016-13.
(b)
Twelve months ended December 30, 2020, excludes $4 million related to the provision for other financial assets as a result of the change in accounting principle.
(c)
Included in "Accrued expense and other liabilities" on the balance sheet.
Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations
(Dollars in millions)
4Q21
3Q21
2Q21
1Q21
4Q20
Net loan charge-offs
$ 19
$ 29
$ 22
$ 114
$ 135
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.08
%
.11
%
.09
%
.46
%
.53
%
Allowance for loan and lease losses
$ 1,061
$ 1,084
$ 1,220
$ 1,438
$ 1,626
Allowance for credit losses (a)
1,221
1,236
1,372
1,616
1,823
Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans
1.04
%
1.10
%
1.21
%
1.42
%
1.61
%
Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans
1.20
1.25
1.36
1.60
1.80
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
233.7
195.7
175.8
197.5
207.1
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
268.9
223.1
197.7
222.0
232.2
Nonperforming loans at period end
$ 454
$ 554
$ 694
$ 728
$ 785
Nonperforming assets at period end
489
599
738
790
937
Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans
.45
%
.56
%
.69
%
.72
%
.78
%
Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets
.48
.61
.73
.78
.92
(a)
Includes the allowance for loan and lease losses plus the liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments.
Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations
(Dollars in millions)
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
Commercial and industrial
$ 191
$ 253
$ 355
$ 387
$ 385
Real estate — commercial mortgage
44
49
66
66
104
Real estate — construction
—
—
—
—
—
Total commercial real estate loans
44
49
66
66
104
Commercial lease financing
4
5
7
8
8
Total commercial loans
239
307
428
461
497
Real estate — residential mortgage
72
93
99
95
110
Home equity loans
135
146
146
148
154
Consumer direct loans
4
4
4
5
5
Credit cards
3
3
3
3
2
Consumer indirect loans
1
1
14
16
17
Total consumer loans
215
247
266
267
288
Total nonperforming loans
454
554
694
728
785
OREO
8
8
9
12
100
Nonperforming loans held for sale
24
35
32
47
49
Other nonperforming assets
3
2
3
3
3
Total nonperforming assets
$ 489
$ 599
$ 738
$ 790
$ 937
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
68
82
74
92
86
Accruing loans past due 30 through 89 days
165
164
190
191
241
Restructured loans — accruing and nonaccruing (a)
220
270
334
376
363
Restructured loans included in nonperforming loans (a)
99
146
177
192
229
Nonperforming assets from discontinued operations — education lending business
4
4
5
5
5
Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans
.45
%
.56
%
.69
%
.72
%
.78
%
Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets
.48
.61
.73
.78
.92
(a)
Restructured loans (i.e., troubled debt restructuring) are those for which Key, for reasons related to a borrower's financial difficulties, grants a concession to the borrower that it would not otherwise consider. These concessions are made to improve the collectability of the loan and generally take the form of a reduction of the interest rate, extension of the maturity date or reduction in the principal balance.
Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations
(Dollars in millions)
4Q21
3Q21
2Q21
1Q21
4Q20
Balance at beginning of period
$ 554
$ 694
$ 728
$ 785
$ 834
Loans placed on nonaccrual status
116
116
186
196
300
Charge-offs
(51)
(66)
(74)
(135)
(160)
Loans sold
(38)
(17)
(10)
(13)
(9)
Payments
(68)
(136)
(92)
(37)
(83)
Transfers to OREO
(1)
(1)
—
(3)
(3)
Transfers to nonperforming loans held for sale
—
—
—
—
—
Loans returned to accrual status
(58)
(36)
(44)
(65)
(94)
Balance at end of period
$ 454
$ 554
$ 694
$ 728
$ 785
Line of Business Results
(Dollars in millions)
Percentage change 4Q21 vs.
4Q21
3Q21
2Q21
1Q21
4Q20
3Q21
4Q20
Consumer Bank
Summary of operations
Total revenue (TE)
$ 839
$ 870
$ 852
$ 864
$ 896
(3.6)
%
(6.4)
%
Provision for credit losses
13
(38)
(70)
(23)
(5)
134.2
360.0
Noninterest expense
614
591
584
601
606
3.9
1.3
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
161
241
257
217
225
(33.2)
(28.4)
Average loans and leases
37,792
39,796
40,598
39,249
39,448
(5.0)
(4.2)
Average deposits
90,271
89,156
88,412
85,033
82,845
1.3
9.0
Net loan charge-offs
22
35
34
36
28
(37.1)
(21.4)
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.23
%
.35
%
.34
%
.39
%
.29
%
(34.3)
(20.7)
Nonperforming assets at period end
$ 222
$ 254
$ 274
$ 276
$ 300
(12.6)
(26.0)
Return on average allocated equity
18.05
%
25.81
%
28.53
%
25.74
%
25.60
%
(30.1)
(29.5)
Commercial Bank
Summary of operations
Total revenue (TE)
$ 1,028
$ 886
$ 871
$ 858
$ 922
16.0
%
11.5
%
Provision for credit losses
(12)
(69)
(131)
(67)
44
(82.6)
127.3
Noninterest expense
501
470
451
443
499
6.6
.4
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
449
381
432
383
310
17.8
44.8
Average loans and leases
61,127
59,914
59,953
61,221
62,016
2.0
(1.4)
Average loans held for sale
1,962
1,190
1,341
1,237
1,285
64.9
52.7
Average deposits
59,537
56,522
54,814
51,894
52,489
5.3
13.4
Net loan charge-offs
—
(6)
9
78
108
(100.0)
(100.0)
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
—
%
(.04)
%
.06
%
.51
%
.68
%
(100.0)
(100.0)
Nonperforming assets at period end
$ 267
$ 345
$ 464
$ 514
$ 637
(22.6)
(58.1)
Return on average allocated equity
21.54
%
18.54
%
20.69
%
17.41
%
23.79
%
16.2
(9.5)
TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable, N/M = Not Meaningful
