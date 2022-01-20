Marquee Dental Partners Continues to Expand its Florida Footprint with Multi-Office Acquisition <span class="legendSpanClass">The partnership with Advanced Dental Arts' four Tampa-area offices deepens Marquee Dental Partner's expansion into the Florida market</span>

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Marquee Dental Partners, a leading Dental Service Organization, announces its partnership with Advanced Dental Arts and their four Tampa-area offices. With this deal, Marquee Dental furthers its expansion into the Florida market, increasing its presence there to 20 offices across 11 leading dental brands.

Marquee Dental Partners operates nearly 60 dental offices across 5 states. (PRNewsfoto/Marquee Dental Partners)

"We are thrilled to partner with the excellent and talented teams at Advanced Dental Arts.", said Marquee Dental Partners CEO Fred Ward. "Our mission is to partner with like-minded doctors so that through collaboration, we elevate and grow together."

Advanced Dental Arts is a four-office brand located in the greater Tampa, Florida market. Five dentists have provided industry-leading family and specialty dental care to thousands of patients in the Tampa community.

Marquee Dental Partners completed eight deals in 2021. The organization now operates more than 60 offices in five states and cares for more than 300,000 patients annually.=

About Marquee Dental Partners

Marquee Dental Partners, headquartered in Brentwood, TN, has more than 60 locations in the southeast United States. With offices in Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama and Florida, Marquee offers its patients a broad range of services through their family dentistry and multi-specialty practices. Marquee Dental Partners has succeeded by providing dental professionals with the administrative and operational support they need to deliver best-in-class patient care.

Marquee Dental Partners believes that expert operational support coupled with clinical autonomy make them an ideal partner for practices looking to grow market share by improving their patient experience.

Contact: Rich Palumbo VP, Marketing @ rpalumbo@marqueedental.com

