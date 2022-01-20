Media Advisory - Ritchie Bros. To Host Fourth Quarter 2021 Results Earnings Conference Call on February 18, 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ritchie Bros. (NYSE: RBA) (TSX: RBA) invites interested parties to participate in its fourth quarter 2021 earnings conference call, occurring on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time / 8:00 a.m. Pacific time / 4:00 p.m. GMT. During the call, company executives will discuss Ritchie Bros.' earnings results and answer questions from analysts and institutional investors. The Company's fourth quarter 2021 earnings results will be released after NYSE and TSX markets close the day prior, on February 17, 2022.

Analysts and institutional investors may participate via conference call, using the following dial-in information:

1-888-664-6392 (toll-free North America)

08006522435 (toll-free UK)

1-416-764-8659 (Toronto & overseas long-distance)

Please ask to participate in Ritchie Bros.' fourth quarter 2021 earnings call, and quote conference ID 66579504 if prompted.

Media and other interested parties may listen to the conference call via webcast, by selecting the fourth quarter 2021 earnings call webcast link at https://investor.ritchiebros.com.

Please note that there will be presentation slides accompanying the earnings call. The slides will be displayed live on the webcast, and will be available to download via the webcast player or at https://investor.ritchiebros.com/events-and-presentations the morning of the call.

A replay of the conference call can be accessed after 2:00 pm Eastern time / 11:00 am Pacific time / 6:00 pm GMT until March 18, 2022 at 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541 (using passcode 579504 #).

About Ritchie Bros.:

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE: RBA) (TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers , the world's largest industrial auctioneer offering live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with weekly featured auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Ritchie List, a self-serve listing service for North America; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales; and sector-specific solutions GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy. The Company's suite of solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions and Rouse Services LLC, which together provides a complete end-to-end asset management, data-driven intelligence and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, an innovative technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle and integrates parts procurement with both OEMs and dealers; plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

