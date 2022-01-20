Members Cooperative Credit Union Improves Credit Access for Members With Zest AI Partnership

DULUTH, Minn. and LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Members Cooperative Credit Union, with more than $1 billion in assets and 56,000 members across Minnesota, today announced it has partnered with Zest AI, a leader in software for AI-driven lending, to approve more members for auto and personal loans across the credit spectrum.

"Zest is going to help us increase our loan volume safely across the credit spectrum," says Eric Fuglister, vice president of consumer lending at Members Cooperative Credit Union. "Our goal has always been to empower our communities, and Zest gives us a powerful new tool to do so."

Members Cooperative was also looking to increase its automation in loan decisions, and its new Zest-built models will increase auto decision rates markedly from its current levels. Zest software creates models that let credit unions and banks of any size integrate AI-based models directly into their lending systems for faster and more automated decisions. Member Cooperative's new Zest models, customized to its business, will boost approvals significantly with no added risk by drawing insights from thousands of standard credit variables.

"We're proud to partner with a credit union whose mission focuses on better serving its members," said Mike de Vere, CEO of Zest AI. "AI is the key to saying yes to more members and empowering Members Cooperative to continue to be that positive financial influence in the lives of its members.

About Zest AI

Zest AI software helps lenders make better decisions and better loans—increasing revenue, reducing risk, and automating compliance. Zest AI was founded in 2009 to make fair and transparent credit available to everyone and is now the leader in software for more inclusive underwriting. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Learn more at www.zest.ai and connect with us on Twitter at @Zest_AI or Zest AI's Insights blog .

About Members Cooperative Credit Union

MCCU offers local service, smart financial products and dynamic education programs to the Duluth, Cloquet, Aitkin, and McGregor areas. MCCU has been uniting communities since 1936 and serving its member/owners with more locations than any other credit union in the region. For more information on MCCU, visit www.membersccu.org.

