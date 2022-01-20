NEXT WEEK: National School Choice Week Celebrations in New Mexico Bring Hope, Help to Families

SANTA FE, N.M., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great students and great schools deserve a celebration. That's the message New Mexico families are bringing to their events for National School Choice Week 2022.

New Mexico schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 175 celebrations for the Week, which will feature more than 26,000 activities nationwide. New Mexicans will participate in the 1ra Feria Virtual Nacional Escolar y de Recursos en Español (First National Virtual School and Resource Fair in Spanish) on Friday, Jan. 28.

More than two dozen U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week.

The Week's celebrations focus on community building, sharing student and teacher successes, and raising awareness about how to put kids first when it comes to education. The goal? Supporting families and highlighting schools so more kids can find learning fits where they thrive.

Here in New Mexico, there are a variety of educational options that are available including: traditional public schools with open enrollment on a case-by-case basis, charter schools, magnet schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling.

To raise awareness of these options, Gov. Michelle Grisham officially proclaimed Jan. 23-29 to be New Mexico School Choice Week. Across the state, additional communities are celebrating School Choice Week by formally proclaiming it, including the cities of Albuquerque and Anthony and the county of Chaves.

"On the heels of the pandemic, New Mexico families are more eager than ever for accessible, high-quality school choices," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week."This Week we celebrate how school choice can help all students – in New Mexico and across the nation – achieve their full potential."

To download a guide to New Mexico school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/new-mexico.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For more information, send us the specifics of your coverage area at pressoffice@schoolchoiceweek.com , or preview a sampling of New Mexico events at schoolchoiceweek.com/new-mexico.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

