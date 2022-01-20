Parker Arts Presents 'The Wizard of Oz,' January 21 - February 13 <span class="legendSpanClass">The Classic Story Has Parallels to What the World is Experiencing with COVID</span>

Parker, Colo., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With its opening performance at the PACE Center tomorrow, Parker Arts is presenting "The Wizard of Oz." The show is one of Parker Arts' biggest productions for 2022. The cast for this classic features nearly three dozen actors who perform with a live orchestra.

"We didn't want to try and re-create the movie, but we wanted to be true to its spirit, while making it our own," said Kelly McAllister, co-leader, with August Stoten, of Sasquatch Productions. "What is vital to this story is the wonder of the Land of Oz, and also the danger Dorothy faces as she goes on her adventure."

Wizard of Oz is based on the book written in 1900 by L. Frank Baum. The 1939 film starring Judy Garland is the most-watched motion picture of all time, according to the Library of Congress.

"As I was watching rehearsals for this production, I was surprised to discover the parallels to the life we're living currently, where the COVID pandemic has unexpectedly torn through our world and left a path of destruction and turmoil behind it," noted Carrie Glassburn, Cultural Director for Parker Arts. "Like Dorothy, we find ourselves in unfamiliar territory, facing new threats and unknown challenges, and just wishing that things would go back to normal again."

"The Wizard of Oz" runs from January 21st to February 13th. The show is being presented through an arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC.

A sensory-friendly performance is being offered on January 23rd. For sensory friendly performances, performers and crew modify the show to ensure there are no startling noises or visually over-stimulating components. Sound levels are kept lower than normal and lights in the audience are kept higher than normal, ensuring audience members can see each other. Audience members are free to come and go if need be and are encouraged to wave hands rather than clapping.

For tickets to "The Wizard of Oz," go to parkerarts.org.

To ensure the safety of both the audience, actors, musicians and crew, Parker Arts, consistent with the recommendation from the CDC, strongly recommends face coverings at their indoor events. This recommendation applies to all audience members, regardless of vaccination status. Ticket holders who are not feeling well are asked to please not attend a performance, but instead to contact the Box Office to request a credit.

