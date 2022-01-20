RUPA BHATTACHARYA JOINS THE CULINARY INSTITUTE OF AMERICA

HYDE PARK, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Culinary Institute of America has appointed Rupa Bhattacharya executive director of Strategic Initiatives and Industry Leadership. Bhattacharya brings extensive experience driving conversation and demonstrable change at the intersection of food and culture. She succeeds Greg Drescher, who, after nearly three decades spearheading the college's industry-focused initiatives, will be transitioning to a half-time senior advisor role for the college in March.

Bhattacharya will build on the strong foundation Drescher created for the college's thought leadership programs, including Menus of Change®, a long-running joint initiative with the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and the Worlds of Flavor® International Conference and Festival—driving innovation and leadership around health, sustainability and cultural discovery and inclusion for foodservice operators and allied professionals in the restaurant and foodservice industry.

"I am delighted to announce the appointment of Rupa Bhattacharya to our industry leadership team," said CIA President Dr. Tim Ryan. "Her deep experience—from the kitchen to the world of media—sets the stage for continued innovation and excellence in our programming."

Prior to joining the CIA, Bhattacharya served as global editor-in-chief of VICE media's MUNCHIES, and also as VICE's acting editorial director of culture. She previously worked as a senior editor at Lucky Peach, served as food & beverage editor for Food Network, and was an associate cookbook editor at HarperCollins Publishers. Bhattacharya is a graduate of Yale University and the French Culinary Institute/International Culinary Center. She is an active mentor to young writers, a competitive powerlifter, and an avid cook.

"I am looking forward to continuing the important work of the CIA's Strategic Initiatives Group, and to building the future of industry leadership at the college," Bhattacharya said.

About The Culinary Institute of America

Founded in 1946, The Culinary Institute of America is the world's premier culinary college. Dedicated to developing leaders in food, beverage, and hospitality, the private, not-for-profit college offers bachelor's, and associate degrees with majors in culinary arts, baking & pastry arts, food business management, hospitality management, culinary science, and applied food studies. The CIA's School of Graduate and Professional Studies offers master's degrees in sustainable food systems, food business, and wine and beverage management, as well as executive education and certificate programs. Its conferences, leadership initiatives, and consulting services have made the CIA the think tank of the food industry, and its worldwide network of more than 50,000 alumni includes innovators in every area of the food world. The CIA has locations in New York, California, Texas, and Singapore. For more information, visit www.ciachef.edu.

