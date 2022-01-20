Terranea Resort is the Perfect Setting for Valentine's Day Romance

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terranea Resort invites guests to indulge this Valentine's Day with a coastal retreat situated on the 102-acre oasis of the Palos Verdes Peninsula. Take aim with Cupid's arrow during couple's archery lessons, enjoy award-winning al fresco dining, reconnect with a secluded retreat in the resort's luxury accommodations, rejuvenate with restorative wellness at The Spa, or choose from an alluring array of gifts and experiences to create a memorable and romantic Valentine celebration throughout the month of February. For additional information and reservations, please visit the website or call 866.261.5873.

Terranea Resort

Luxurious Retreat

Guests may enjoy the ultimate romantic getaway with the Coastal Retreat, Third Night Free, or Stay & Give special packages. Celebrated for its natural beauty, the Mediterranean-inspired estate features guestrooms and suites, including spacious casitas and villas, and The Bungalows at Terranea at www.terranea.com.

Stay and Give: Throughout the month of February, Terranea is proud to highlight its partnership with local nonprofit St. Vincent Meals on Wheels, which prepares and delivers nutritious meals to homebound seniors and other vulnerable residents throughout Los Angeles. Guests are encouraged to make a donation at the time of booking or by visiting one of the dining outlets as part of the #foodislove campaign.

Coastal Retreat: Enjoy privacy and plenty of luxurious room to roam with a Southern California vacation home. Stay three or more nights in a Bungalow, Casita, or Villa, and receive 20% off the prevailing rate, plus complimentary parking for one vehicle. Promo code: COAST

Third Night Free: Plan a Southern California vacation at Terranea and receive the third night free. Enjoy extra time to explore outdoor adventures, including whale watching, hiking, plein air painting by the sea, family activities, stand-up paddle boarding, and more. Promo code 3FREE.

Restorative Wellness

Overlooking the Pacific Ocean and the Palos Verdes coastline, The Spa at Terranea embraces the natural beauty and energy of its idyllic setting to create a transformative experience for body, mind and spirit. Designed by the foremost experts in wellness and restorative therapy, this serene oasis provides oceanfront relaxation. Fitness classes are also available, in addition to the oceanfront Spa Pool. For more information, please visit the website.

Delectable Dining

Terranea's award-winning signature restaurants are featuring specialty menu offerings including mar'sel, catalina kitchen, bashi, sea beans, and Nelson's. Refreshing libations are also available at the Lobby Bar & Terrace. Throughout the month of February, Terranea is supporting the St. Vincent Meals on Wheels #foodislove campaign. Just by dining at Nelson's, bashi, Lobby Bar and catalina kitchen, guests will be able to show their support. Terranea is donating $1 to Meals on Wheels every time someone orders the select menu items.

Endless Adventure

The breathtaking views and natural environment of the Palos Verdes Peninsula provide couples with a front row seat to magnificent wildlife, including dolphins, sea lions, and whales. Through the resort's Adventure Concierge, guests can get up close and personal with local flora and fauna in the coastal preserve. Private adventure lessons are available in the art of falconry, ocean kayaking, paddle boarding, horseback riding and archery. Special romance offerings include Couple's Archery and Mandala Wine Painting.

The Ultimate Gifts

A Digital Getaway Certificate allows guests to give the ultimate gift for a stay in an Ocean View Guestroom or Ocean View Suite at Terranea. Traditional gift cards are also available and can be used resort-wide for dining, golf, spa, activities, stays and more – perfect for Valentine gifting or to be shipped to the gift recipient. Terranea also has a variety of activity kits available for guests including Stargazing, Mandala wine painting, and S'mores Kits to enjoy at one of the resort's 228 fire pits and fireplaces.

About Terranea Resort

Located on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, Terranea is the premier oceanfront resort in Southern California with 102 acres of unparalleled Pacific Ocean views. Terranea opened in 2009 and proudly celebrates more than 10 years of service and memorable guest experiences in this scenic Southern California enclave. The resort also offers world-class accommodations that range from hotel suites to bungalows, oceanfront casitas, and luxurious villas. Amenities include The Links at Terranea, a nine-hole, par-3 golf course; award-winning 50,000 sq. ft. oceanfront spa, fitness, and wellness center; four swimming pools and a 140-foot waterslide; marea luxury boutique; 135,000 sq. ft. of meeting space; and nine dining venues showcasing its farm-to-Terranea culinary philosophy utilizing local and sustainable ingredients. Terranea's bountiful land boasts herb and vegetable gardens, lemon groves, bee hives, farm-fresh eggs, a Sea Salt Conservatory, and more. In addition, the resort's team of expert Adventure Concierge members help guests discover and explore Terranea's rich terrain that includes miles of scenic coastal trails, a secluded beach cove, and ocean environments. Fun, enriching programs and activities such as falconry, archery, kayaking, and paddle boarding also abound. Terranea Resort is owned by a joint venture comprised of Lowe and JC Resorts, managed by CoralTree Hospitality Group, and is a member of the American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts program and Virtuoso Travel Network. Since its opening, Terranea Resort has been named one of Travel + Leisure's "500 Best Hotels in the World" and earned a spot on Condé Nast Traveler's "Readers' Choice Awards" and "Gold List." The resort also received the "Best of Award of Excellence" from Wine Spectator and has been recognized numerous times on U.S. News & World Report's "Best U.S. Hotels" list. Terranea is designated a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company by Great Place to Work. For additional information about Terranea Resort, visit www.terranea.com, call 866.261.5873, or follow Terranea on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

