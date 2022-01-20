Veriff Partners with Starship to Offer Identity Verification Services for Autonomous Robot Delivery Platform

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veriff, a global identity verification provider, today announced its partnership with Starship Technologies , the world's leading provider of autonomous delivery services to provide authentication and re-verification services for its fleet of autonomous delivery robots in the UK. With this partnership, Veriff adds an extra layer of safety and security to Starship's services, making it the first company in the world to create a fully autonomous end to end delivery service for age restricted items.

Launched in 2014 by Skype co-founders Ahti Heinla and Janus Friis, Starship is revolutionizing food and package deliveries by offering users convenient, low-emission delivery services via its autonomous robot fleet, fully monitored via their smartphone app. Veriff will enable an additional level of security to Starship's delivery platform to further verify the purchase and delivery of age-restricted items via the re-authentication of the user through Veriff's AI-powered identity verification platform.

"Partnering with Veriff allows Starship to autonomously deliver age-restricted items in the UK and beyond as we continue to take on new markets and stores at a rapid pace," said Ryan Tuohy, Senior Vice President of Business Development and Sales at Starship Technologies. "We are excited to work with Veriff in providing the highest quality Identity Verification solutions for our users to ensure their safety and peace of mind on our trusted platform."

Starship Technologies operates commercially on a daily basis around the world. Its robots have traveled millions of miles and make more than 100,000 road crossings every day and have reached more than two million autonomous deliveries as of late last year. Through the Starship Food Delivery app on iOS and Android, users choose from a range of their favorite food or drink items, then drop a pin where they want their delivery to be sent. Users can then watch as the robot makes its journey to them via an interactive map. Once the robot arrives, they receive an alert, and can then meet and unlock it through the app once their identity has been verified through Veriff's seamless biometric authentication technology at the time of delivery.

"Veriff is always seeking out organizations delivering new era solutions that truly push the boundaries of technology in our daily lives, and Starship is an excellent example," said Janer Gorohhov, co-founder and CPO of Veriff. "We're thrilled to partner with Starship to provide our unmatched identity verification capabilities ensuring safety and proper age verification to be in place for restricted products."

About Veriff

Veriff is a global online identity verification company that enables organizations to build trust with their customers through intelligent, accurate, and automated online IDV. The largest document specimen database on the market, Veriff's intelligent decision engine can analyze thousands of technological and behavioral variables in seconds, matching people to more than 10,000 government-issued IDs from over 190 countries and in 40 languages. Founded in 2015, Veriff serves a global portfolio of organizations across fintech, crypto, and mobility sectors. Veriff's total secured funding to date is $92.8 million and its investors include IVP, Accel, Mosaic Ventures, Y Combinator, Nordic Ninja and others. For more, visit www.veriff.com

About Starship

Starship Technologies is revolutionizing deliveries with autonomous robots. The robots are designed to deliver food, groceries and packages locally in minutes. The delivery robots have traveled millions of miles and completed more than two million autonomous deliveries around the world. Starship was founded by Ahti Heinla and Janus Friis (Skype Chief Architect and Co-founder) and Alastair Westgarth is the CEO.

