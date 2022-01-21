Crunchfish Digital Cash adds multiple benefits to any payment service

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunchfish Digital Cash adds desirable features to issuers of payment services such as Banks, e-wallets, Mobile Operators as well as Central Banks. Crunchfish Digital Cash benefits was the topic of the 3rd session of the Survival of the fittest webinar series on January 21st, 2022.

The webinar on Digital Cash benefits is the third session of the Survival of the fittest series. After a presentation by Crunchfish group CEO Joachim Samuelsson there was a Q&A session with Magnus Lageson, CPO of Crunchfish Digital Cash, Vijay Raghunathan, Head of India at Crunchfish Digital Cash and Joachim Samuelsson in a panel.

"Crunchfish Digital Cash is the future of payments. It adds multiple benefits to any type of payment service, regardless of payment rail. Next Digital Cash webinar on February 4th will focus on Digital Cash for CBDC.", says Joachim Samuelsson, Group CEO of Crunchfish.

Next webinar in the Survival of the fittest series is on January 28th on the topic of Crunchfish Equity analysis. Presenter will be Alf Riple, Head of equity analysis at Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance. All webinars are open, free of charge and always held on Fridays at 08.00 CET / 12.30 IST.

Register for the webinars and see all previous webinars at crunchfish.com/webinars/.

For more information, please contact:

Joachim Samuelsson, CEO of Crunchfish AB

+46 708 46 47 88

joachim.samuelsson@crunchfish.com

Erik Berggren, IR Manager

+46 726 01 16 73

erik.berggren@crunchfish.com

This information was provided by the contact person above for publication on 21 January 2022 at 12:00 CET.

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB is the Certified Adviser. Email: ca@vhcorp.se. Telephone +46 40 200 250.

About Crunchfish – crunchfish.com

Crunchfish is a deep tech company developing a Digital Cash platform for Banks, Payment Services and CBDC implementations and Gesture Interaction technology for AR/VR, automotive and digital interfaces. Crunchfish is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2016, with headquarters in Malmö, Sweden and with representation in India.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14959/3490201/1523443.pdf PR 220121 - Third episode of SOTF https://news.cision.com/crunchfish/i/digital-cash---superm,c3002323 Digital Cash - SuperM

View original content:

SOURCE Crunchfish