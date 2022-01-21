The HBCU Executive Leadership Institute at CAU Announces 2022 Community of Fellows

ATLANTA, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Clark Atlanta University and higher education stakeholders announced the new selection of the 2022 Community of Fellows for the HBCU Executive Leadership Institute (ELI) at CAU. Since its launch last year, HBCU ELI has seen an increase in the number of applications, including candidates from a variety of industries ranging from education and finance to marketing and law. The growth signifies the relevancy of ELI's curriculum, which launched in 2021 amid the pandemic and included the most diverse executive leadership cohort in history.

Clark Atlanta University One Exceptional University! (PRNewsfoto/Clark Atlanta University) (PRNewswire)

22 individuals have been selected for the second cohort of the Executive Leadership Institute, a 6-12-month leadership development program at Clark Atlanta University. The program will gather chief executive officers of higher education and other industries to lend their talents as leaders at more than 100 HBCUs. Through interactive learning sessions with ELI faculty and discussion with education practitioners, each will build networks and develop management and leadership skills for immediate application, with the goal of advancing equity in educational outcomes for all students.

More than one hundred candidates applied to join the prestigious group. Over 90% of whom have an existing HBCU affiliation as alums, faculty and/or administrators.

The groundbreaking initiative continues to serve as an incubator for recruiting and developing the future presidents for over 100 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The first program of its kind, ELI is preserving and strengthening HBCUs as a hub for education, opportunity and uplift in the Black community. The effort is supported by multiple donors, including the Chan Zuckerberg Institute, ECMC, and the Rich Foundation, among others.

ELI's robust competency-based curriculum equips fellows with the tools and insights to effectively lead an HBCU. This includes operations, budgeting, alumni relations, fundraising and development, as well as board governance and human resource management. The new 2022 Community of Fellows will participate in both virtual and in-person sessions to help better equip them to fill vacant HBCU presidencies and other executive leadership positions.

"We're just beginning. Our first cohort of fellows led the charge to help ensure the legacy of HBCUs remains intact," said Dr. George T. French Jr., President of Clark Atlanta University. "On the heels of our inaugural success, this new community of fellows has big shoes to fill. I'm confident that they will help us elevate ELI and take this innovative initiative to the next level as we continue to build the next generation of HBCU leaders."

The Executive Leadership Program leverages the expertise of outstanding practitioners and alums, including the HBCU ELI Advisory Board, and the Council of HBCU Past Presidents, each of whom partners with the ELI Team to bring their experience in business into the program.

According to UNCF, HBCUs account for just four percent of American colleges and universities, yet they produce 21 percent of the nation's Black graduates, 50 percent of America's Black public school teachers and lawyers, and 80 percent of the country's Black judges.

"The first community of fellows learned and connected in a manner that is unprecedented for executive programs, largely in part to the work of our amazing leadership team," said Dr. Phyllis Worthy Dawkins, former President of Bennett College and Executive Director of the HBCU ELI at CAU. "This unique curriculum was designed specifically for HBCUs and we look forward to seeing the fruits of our labor. HBCUs matter today— now more than ever."

For program updates visit https://www.cau.edu/school-of-education/HBCU-Executive-Leadership-Institute/index.html.

About The Executive Leadership Institute

ELI equips high-potential leaders with tools and strategies that support the education and business goals of more than 100 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Through ELI, the ability of HBCUs to survive and thrive is improved. In addition to granting thousands of degrees each year, HBCUs also boast illustrious alumni like Martin Luther King, Jr., Oprah Winfrey, and Vice President Kamala Harris, among others. For more information, visit hbcueli.com and join the conversation on social media @hbcueli; #hbcueli.

About Clark Atlanta University

Established in 1988 by the historic consolidation of Atlanta University (1865) and Clark College (1869), Clark Atlanta University continues a 150-year legacy rooted in African American tradition and focused on the future. Through global innovation, educational experiences, and high-value engagement, CAU cultivates lifted lives that transform the world. Notable alumni include: James Weldon Johnson; American civil rights activist, poet, and songwriter (Lift Every Voice and Sing "The Black National Anthem"; Ralph David Abernathy Sr., American civil rights activist; Congressman Hank Johnson, Georgia District 4; Kenya Barris, American award-winning television and movie producer; Kenny Leon, Tony Award-winning Broadway Director; Jacque Reid, Emmy Award-winning Television Personality and Journalist; Brandon Thompson, Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion for NASCAR; Valeisha Butterfield Jones, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at the Recording Academy. To learn more about Clark Atlanta University, visit cau.edu.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clark Atlanta University