Nicolet National Bank Hires Kelly Fischer as Chief Innovation Officer

GREEN BAY, Wis., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicolet National Bank ("Nicolet"), the operating entity of bank holding company Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCBS), today announced the hiring of industry-veteran Kelly Fischer as Senior Vice President, Chief Innovation Officer. Fischer joins Nicolet from Bank First, where she was Chief Operating Officer. She will report directly to Brad Hutjens, Executive Vice President, Chief Credit and Risk Officer, and will oversee Information Technology, Innovation, and fintech investments.

Nicolet National Bank (PRNewswire)

"Kelly is well-known and well-respected in the community banking industry," said Mike Daniels, President and CEO of Nicolet. "She brings skills and an awareness of the fintech space that will help us be proactive with our current innovation initiatives. Through our many acquisitions, Nicolet has become very good at 'performing', but we need to accelerate our focus on 'transforming'. We view the next five years as a time of heightened disruption in our industry, and we intend to be a proactive player. Bringing in Kelly is the next step in this process. We are excited to have her join the team."

"I am excited to join Nicolet and become part of an already successful team with a great culture," said Fischer. "My passion for connecting with customers across all channels, matches perfectly with Nicolet's purpose to serve customers and communities. Nicolet is known for its idea generation and purposeful growth. I am energized by the opportunity to work at a great community bank like Nicolet."

Fischer has 23 years of experience in the community banking industry. She has successfully led numerous teams including Deposit and Loan Operations, IT, and Treasury Management. Fischer was a board member of UFS, LLC, a bank technology outfitter. She is a graduate of Silver Lake College with a degree in Accounting.

About Nicolet National Bank

Nicolet National Bank is the operating entity of bank holding company Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. Founded in Green Bay in 2000, Nicolet National Bank operates branches in Northeast and Central Wisconsin, the upper peninsula of Michigan, and Northern Michigan. It is a growing community bank providing services ranging from commercial and consumer banking to wealth management and retirement plan services.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nicolet National Bank