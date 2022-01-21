OIAA announces resignation of Mark Thorpe as CEO

ONTARIO, Calif., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners has received a letter of resignation from Chief Executive Officer Mark Thorpe, effective March 31.

"On behalf of the OIAA, I commend Mark for his leadership in the revival of Ontario International Airport (ONT) as a premier aviation gateway since our return to local ownership," said Alan D. Wapner, President of the OIAA Board of Commissioners. "In his four-plus years as CEO, Mark and his team have helped establish ONT as one of the most competitive and customer-friendly passenger and cargo airports in the United States and a major economic engine for the Inland Empire and Southern California. We thank Mark for his service and wish him well in his future endeavors."

Thorpe joined OIAA as Chief Development Officer in August 2016 – three months before the transfer to local ownership became official. He was named CEO the following year. His previous experience includes Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Los Angeles World Airports.

Mark is currently on special assignment for OIAA until March 31.

