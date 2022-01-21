XCMG Delivers New XC9 Loaders to Israel, Thailand and Countries in Europe, as Cumulative Loader Export Mounts 100,000 Units.

XUZHOU, China, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG (SHE:000425) has delivered 33 units of the all-new XC9 elite loader series to Isreal, Thailand and European countries on January 19 from the group's intelligent manufacturing base for large-tonnage loaders, as XCMG celebrates the milestone cumulative export of 100,000 units of loaders.

XCMG Earthmoving Machinery Business Unit (the "Unit") now exports to 187 countries and regions worldwide. Aiming at the goal of landing equipment sales of 100,000 units and spare parts sales reaching 100 million yuan (US$15.76 million), the Unit's overseas sales has scored substantial growth and remained No.1 among Chinese brands in the past 33 years.

"Today, XCMG's loaders have ranked among the top five in the world, and in the future international market, XCMG will unswervingly make technological innovation and internationalization top strategic priorities in the long term. The batch export of the high-end XC9 loader series is a strategic achievement of XCMG's key global strategy," said Wang Min, chairman and CEO of XCMG.

To meet the market demand of Europe and North America, XCMG has developed the high-end XC9 loader series utilizing the company's R&D experience and overseas R&D strength with over 100 independently developed patented technologies. The loaders are equipped with exclusive engine curve, fully automatic electronically controlled transmission, intelligent independent cooling system, electro-hydraulic load induction hydraulic system and more, accomplishing over 15 percent of energy conservation in the combined application of single product. The XC9 loader series have achieved volume sales in US, Europe and Asia.

To better serve the overseas customers and make sure the spare parts supply could be delivered in timely manner, XCMG launched the XCMG-Global Service System (X-GSS) in 2020, a full life-cycle service information system that provides accurate, value-added and satisfactory maintenance support for global customers based on the IoT data analysis of the products and their working conditions.

In 2021, XCMG has sent 90 service engineers overseas and conducted more than 300 trainings in the post-pandemic period. In places that cannot be reached, XCMG's overseas service engineers hosted online service trainings to continue improve the service capabilities of overseas dealers.

