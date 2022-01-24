hoopla digital Expands BingePass Offering with Addition of Curiosity Stream

Participating libraries can now access the online subscription video platform and offer thousands of original and curated documentaries and nonfiction series to patrons with one hoopla Instant Borrow

HOLLAND, Ohio, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- hoopla digital, the category-creating digital service for public libraries, launched Curiosity Stream as part of its expansion of the recently launched BingePass format. Curiosity Stream's entire online subscription video collection is now available for participating libraries to offer thousands of original and curated documentaries and nonfiction series to their patrons.

Last month, hoopla launched BingePass, a new type of hoopla Instant Borrow that provides patrons of participating public libraries with unlimited access to popular streaming collections for seven days. BingePass launched with the introduction of hoopla Magazines and The Great Courses Video Library Collection. hoopla digital plans to continue adding more content to its BingePass offering, including this expansion with Curiosity Stream.

"Our new breakthrough offering, hoopla BingePass, presents a great opportunity for public libraries to offer their patrons access to incredible online content, with more flexibility and value," said hoopla digital founder Jeff Jankowski. "We're excited that Curiosity Stream is the next partner to join hoopla BingePass. hoopla shares Curiosity Stream's commitment to bringing high-quality educational entertainment to library patrons who are looking to learn more."

With this addition to hoopla BingePass, participating libraries can offer patrons access to the Curiosity Stream platform, which showcases high-quality and engaging titles across a diverse array of topics and interests, including science, history, technology, and lifestyle, as well as a great collection of children's content.

With a single hoopla Instant Borrow, participating library patrons can access educational films and series like The Year That Rocked the World, Royals: Keeping the Crown, Rescued Chimpanzees of the Congo with Jane Goodall, Ancient Engineering, Underworld, The CEO of Sinaloa, and thousands more.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring our captivating stories to an even wider audience with hoopla digital," said Brandon Fong, SVP Partnerships and Distribution. "Working with hoopla is a natural fit as they share our dedication to bringing content that educates, entertains, and pursues interests to people around the world."

hoopla has plans to add many more BingePass partners throughout 2022 and beyond, significantly expanding the types of content library patrons can access. hoopla digital offers 24/7 access to borrow, download, and stream more than one million eBooks, audiobooks, comics, movies, music albums, and television episodes, with a valid library card from a participating public library. Librarians interested in offering hoopla digital to patrons should contact 800-875-2785 (US), 866-698-2231 (Canada), or (02) 4732-3480 (Australia and New Zealand).

To access content on hoopla digital, cardholders of participating libraries can download the free hoopla digital mobile app on their Android or iOS device or visit hoopladigital.com .

hoopla digital is in more than 8,500 public libraries across the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, including Chicago Public Library, San Francisco Public Library, and Los Angeles Public Library. Visit hoopladigital.com to find out if your library partners with hoopla.

About hoopla digital

hoopla is a category-creating service that partners with public libraries across North America, Australia, and New Zealand to provide online and mobile access to thousands of movies, TV shows, music albums, eBooks, audiobooks, and comics. With hoopla digital, patrons can borrow, instantly stream, and download dynamic content with a valid library card. All content is accessible via hoopla digital's mobile app and online at hoopladigital.com . hoopla digital is a service of Midwest Tape, a trusted partner to public libraries for over 30 years.

About Curiosity Inc.

Curiosity Inc. is the entertainment brand for people who want to know more. The global media company is home to award-winning original and curated factual films, shows, and series covering science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. With approximately 20 million paying subscribers worldwide, the company operates Curiosity Stream, the largest independent streaming service, available in more than 175 countries worldwide; Curiosity Channel, the linear television channel available via global distribution partners; and Curiosity Studios, which oversees original programming. Curiosity Inc. recently completed the acquisition of One Day University, which provides access to engaging talks and lectures from the best university and college professors in the United States. Curiosity Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CuriosityStream Inc.

