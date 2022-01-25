genOway grants the leading UK academic research funder a non-exclusive license for CRISPR/Cas9 technology

LYON, France, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- genOway, a world leader in the field of genetically modified innovative research models, announced today that it has granted a non-exclusive CRISPR/Cas9 license to the most important funding institution of biomedical academic research in the United Kingdom.

In December 2018, genOway entered into an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Merck for the use of its foundational CRISPR integration patents for preclinical applications in the rodent field. genOway's strategy is to provide a sublicense on this CRISPR technology to select partners and provide them with competitive advantages.

"This agreement, established with the principal funding organization in the United Kingdom, combines research and business. It will help pharmaceutical and biotech industries to access preclinical models and services based on CRISPR/Cas9 technology, developed by academic laboratories, while enabling the latter to promote their research to industries," says Alexandre Fraichard, Founder and CEO of genOway.

"Through our exclusive rights to the CRISPR/Cas9 technology, our customers and partners access to a full range of models, from those in which the genes of interest are inactivated, to "humanized" models in which mouse genes are replaced by their human counterparts, to models mimicking human disorders such as neurodegenerative diseases or rare diseases," explains Kader Thiam, Vice President of Transgenic Technologies at genOway.

In the coming months, genOway will deploy this approach with other academic research funders, preclinical service providers (like Contract Research Organizations, CROs) and catalogue model providers to enable them to include any CRISPR/Cas9-based models in their offers and provide their customers with the necessary freedom to operate.

"We are the only company holding licenses under the three foundational CRISPR patent portfolios available today. This enables us to stand out from among our competitors while protecting our clients from infringement risks, and provide competitive advantages to selected sublicensees," adds Alexandre Fraichard.

About genOway

World leader in the field of genetic engineering since 1999, genOway designs and develops preclinical cellular or rodent research models.

The company has developed more than 2,500 research models for the pharmaceutical industry and the most prestigious research academic laboratories, contributing to the development of numerous treatments and therapeutic drugs.

genOway is listed on the Euronext Paris stock market.

ISIN: FR0004053510 - ALGEN

https://www.genoway.com/

For more information: carteau@genoway.com

