LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION! ANKERWORK LAUNCHES B600 VIDEO CONFERENCING BAR

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AnkerWork, developer of unique conferencing solutions that enhance the hybrid work experience, today launched the AnkerWork B600, its first all-in-one video conferencing bar that combines a 2K camera, 4-mic array, dual speakers and smart LED light bar. The B600 was unveiled as a CES Award honoree during CES 2022 and is available for purchase starting today.

AnkerWork's new B600 video conferencing bar is the first all-in-one conferencing product to combine video, audio and lightning into a single plug and play solution. (PRNewswire)

Four-In-One Design

The AnkerWork B600 is a four-in-one remote communication and collaboration video bar that is designed to solve your work-from-home challenges by eliminating desk clutter, distracting sounds and poor lighting during meetings. The B600 seamlessly integrates four capabilities into a single device: a 2K conference camera, intelligent noise reduction microphone array, high-quality speakers, and built-in automated lighting. Equally ideal for using at home or at the office, the compact device mounts easily on an external monitor while helping you maintain a neat and tidy workspace.

"The hybrid work model is requiring consumers to invest in multiple conferencing solutions - lights, mics, cameras and more - to stay connected with their colleagues," said Eric Villines, Head of Global Communications at Anker Innovations. "The B600 is the first all-in-one video conferencing bar to offer a true plug and play studio experience. It makes everyone look and sound more professional while removing excess clutter in the workspace."

Excellent Audio and Video Performance

AnkerWork's B600 features a 2K video camera with auto-focus, field-of-view adjustment, and image enhancement to deliver a professional video experience from any location.

The B600 also features VoiceRadar™, an intelligent vocal radar technology that leverages four highly sensitive mics to detect, isolate and enhance the user's voice audio from different directions. In addition, its 2X2W speakers incorporate directional beamforming technology that deliver incredible sound even in the noisiest of environments.

The AnkerWork B600 can be used with most current video conference platforms to provide vibrant video and crystal-clear audio to ensure users look and sound their best no matter where they are.

Innovative Built-in Light

Through MagicSight™ intelligent lighting technology, the B600 can accurately compensate for any lighting conditions in the home office. The B600 analyzes facial lighting through the camera and calculates the ideal lighting requirements for a perfect image. The B600 also delivers automated lighting adjustment through its built-in LED light bar to ensure users look their best in any setting. Color temperature and brightness can be adjusted using the AnkerWork app.

The integrated light panel design combines both privacy and lighting functions. When closed, the light panel acts as a privacy shield by covering the camera. The lighting panel can also be used as a reading light.

Product Specifications

Video:

2K /30fps

Adjustable field of view of 65º, 78º and 90º

AI-powered auto focus

AI-powered intelligent zoom

AI-powered image enhancement

Audio:

4-mic array for consistent voice pickup

2x2W audio output, Total Harmonic Distortion (THD) less than 1%

AI-powered noise cancellation

Light:

Edge light component

Auto and manual light control

Adjustable light brightness level and color temperature

Additional Details:

AnkerWork App access for manually adjusting video/light settings

Two dedicated USB-C ports for charging and data transfer

USB-A port for pairing with wireless headsets (e.g. AnkerWork H700)

Price & Availability

The AnkerWork B600 is available for purchase today on Amazon.com and Ankerwork.com. In the United States the AnkerWork B600 will sell for $219.99; in the United Kingdom for £219.99; and in Germany for €229.99.

Additional press materials, including product images, can be found here.

About AnkerWork

AnkerWork is focused on improving the hybrid work experience, by bringing collaboration solutions to the personal workspace. This includes speakerphones, headsets, video solutions and more. Additional information can be found at ankerwork.com

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging and power delivery technology, and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its five key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula and Soundcore.

