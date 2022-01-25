Lightspeed Appoints Nathalie Gaveau and Dale Murray to its Board of Directors

MONTREAL, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced the appointments of internationally-recognized technology entrepreneurs Nathalie Gaveau and Dale Murray to its board of directors, bringing extensive knowledge of the European and Asia-Pacific markets to an already distinguished board.

"Lightspeed has an extremely talented board of directors who are helping guide this company forward as we scale globally," said Lightspeed President, JP Chauvet. "These two new appointments not only reflect Lightspeed's commitment to ingenuity and innovation, but also our deeply-held belief that diversity of thought and experience is key to arriving at the best strategies and outcomes."

Nathalie Gaveau is a serial entrepreneur, board member and investor. She was the co-founder of PriceMinister, one of the largest e-commerce marketplaces in Europe (now part of Rakuten), and also co-founded Shopcade, a data-driven social marketplace.

"Lightspeed is inventing the tools that give local businesses a vital edge to compete in the global economy. I'm excited by the company's promise and the markets they serve," said Gaveau. "I am honored to have been appointed to the board of directors and am eager to bring my expertise to help shape Lightspeed's long term vision and strategy."

Based in London, Nathalie is currently President of Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (TWNI), a SPAC formed to take a European high-growth company public and help supercharge it, and a Senior Advisor to BCG Digital Ventures. She is also a Non-Executive Director of Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners (CCEP) and Calida AG (CALN).

Dale Murray is a successful technology entrepreneur and has extensive board experience in technology and finance companies in the UK, US and Asia-Pacific, including Xero, The Cranemere Group, LendInvest, Jupiter, and RatedPeople. She co-founded and led the software business Omega Logic.

"As I've followed Lightspeed, I've been continuously impressed by their technology and commitment to entrepreneurship," said Murray. "I'm thrilled to be appointed to their board and excited to share my expertise as an entrepreneur and co-founder."

Murray was awarded the British Angel Investor of the Year in 2011 (UK Business Angels Association), and served on the Business Taskforce for former UK Prime Minister David Cameron, and was a director at the UK Government's Department for Business. Debretts named her as one of the "500 most influential people in Britain" in 2015.

"Both Nathalie and Dale are highly accomplished and have impressive resumes of innovation and entrepreneurship," said Dax Dasilva, Lightspeed's Chief Executive Officer and Founder. "I look forward to both working with and learning from them."

These two new appointments bring the overall percentage of female identifying members on Lightspeed's board of directors to 44%, surpassing the 20% at other Canadian companies and the S&P 500 benchmark of 30% in the U.S.

About Lightspeed

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale and provide exceptional customer experiences. Our cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) and Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

