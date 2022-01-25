Patented MicroEdge™ technology delights marketers and brand security experts alike, who are now able to incorporate premium-quality, aesthetically elegant, anti-counterfeiting design effects directly into injection-molded products and packaging.

Nanopixel, a Subsidiary of Lumenco, Inc. Breaks the Mold with MicroEdge™ for 3D and Animated Molded Optical Effects Patented MicroEdge™ technology delights marketers and brand security experts alike, who are now able to incorporate premium-quality, aesthetically elegant, anti-counterfeiting design effects directly into injection-molded products and packaging.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanopixel (www.nanopixel.com), a subsidiary of Lumenco, Inc., a global pioneer in light science technologies, announced today the creation of MicroEdge™, a unique patented optical security feature that can be molded directly into the surface of plastic products or packaging. MicroEdge™ features can include a combination of three-dimensional, animated, flip, or on-off images. See video of sample features HERE. Nanopixel is in dialogue with product marketers and designers to bring MicroEdge™ features to product shelves by Q3 2022. Unlike traditional holography, MicroEdge™ features are viewable under ordinary diffused lighting conditions.

NanoPixel brand-enhancing optical packaging feature (PRNewswire)

"Imagine floating 3D images, motion, animation, and on/off flips that can be incorporated into the feature's artwork."

"The design possibilities are endless. We see MicroEdge™ enhancing products across CPG and hard goods categories such as Beauty, Liquor, Beverage, Electronics, and Home Décor," shared MicroEdge™ inventor and Lumenco/Nanopixel CEO, Mark Raymond. "Brands can combine a variety of dynamic effects into the same optical feature and then securely and economically emboss the feature directly into the surface of virtually any plastic product or package during the injection molding process." Raymond reports that MicroEdge™ can be incorporated into a variety of resins, such as PET, PP, PE, PVC, and PC. Raymond added, "Because the micro-optic tooling is incorporated into the injection mold itself, it does not require the addition of new materials. For that reason, it will not interfere with the recyclability or compostability of products that have been designed to be eco-friendly."

Technical assistance during production testing and development of MicroEdge™ was provided by Alba Enterprises, an industry leader in plastics manufacturing. According to Raymond, "Rich Oles, President of Alba Enterprises, and the Alba team were instrumental to the success of MicroEdge™. They were fantastic partners throughout the process and were key to bringing the technology to life."

Hector Porras, Vice President of Research & Development at Lumenco/Nanopixel, discussed the aesthetic and security benefits of MicroEdge™: "MicroEdge™ is uniquely simple, yet uniquely complex. It's simplicity stems from the fact that it enhances products without requiring any changes to existing manufacturing operations. The complexity comes into the visual presentation. Imagine deep floating 3D images, motion, animation, and on/off flips that can be incorporated into the feature's artwork. The finished piece is visually striking and impossible for counterfeiters to replicate."

While Lumenco was founded in 2012, Raymond has been innovating with light science since 1998 and has written over 80 patents in the field. According to Raymond, "MicroEdge™ has been a fun product to develop. This project allowed the Lumenco/Nanopixel team to draw on our expertise both in ground-breaking anti-counterfeiting science and in product promotions."

About Lumenco and Nanopixel:

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Lumenco's mission is to develop surfaces that manipulate light and color like no one else in the light management world. Lumenco has specific expertise and holds over a dozen patents in micro-optics and associated software. Lumenco's micro-optic technologies include a wide range of ground-breaking anti-counterfeiting and copy-proofing solutions in ID documentation, currency, and brand protection; glasses-free 3D content viewing; disruptive industrial solar concentrators; LED lighting, and ultra-thin photovoltaic technologies for solar arrays. Nanopixel is the brand identity division for the marketing and sales for MicroEdge™ and other Lumenco technologies.

