Thermo Fisher Scientific Earns NSF/ANSI 456 Vaccine Storage Certification for its High-Performance Refrigerators and Freezers Thermo Scientific TSX and TSG Series meet stringent requirements for ensuring the safe storage and efficacy of temperature-sensitive vaccines, including those for COVID-19

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- High-performance pharmacy refrigerators and freezers from Thermo Fisher Scientific, already certified for lab- and clinical-grade storage, are now among the first to be certified to the NSF International/American National Standards Institute (NSF/ANSI) 456 Vaccine Storage Standard. The certification provides further validation to customers of reliable thermal performance across all potential storage locations and under varying loads and uses.

All Thermo Scientific TSX Series refrigerators and freezers and TSG Series undercounter refrigerators, now deployed globally at clinics, pharmacies and vaccine sites to support the massive roll-out of temperature-sensitive COVID-19 vaccines, meet the strict NSF/ANSI requirements to maintain 5°C +/- 3°C. Thermal performance also remain stable with routine door openings.

"A vaccine is only as good as the refrigerator or freezer used to store it, as many require highly specific temperatures to remain effective," said Chris Champlin, vice president and general manager of laboratory equipment, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "Our entire line is designed for clinical- and laboratory-grade storage, and this level of performance and assurance is now expected across healthcare as the world relies heavily on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines."

The Thermo Fisher line of certified refrigerators and freezers is available in a variety of sizes to accommodate different volume requirements at vaccine distribution and inoculation sites globally. Volume planning is important to reduce vaccine waste, a concern also addressed by the NSF/ANSI 456 standard. The World Health Organization estimates that up to 50 percent of vaccines are wasted globally each year largely due to temperature control, logistics and shipment-related issues.1

In alignment with Thermo Fisher's commitment to mitigate its impact on the environment, including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, the company's entire line of refrigerators and freezers is equipped with V-drive technology that ensures temperature uniformity, providing significant energy savings by adapting to the clinical environment. The entire series has also completed the Accountability, Consistency, and Transparency (ACT) Environmental Impact Factor Label process, providing scientists and procurement specialists with third-party verification of environmental impact and helping customers meet their sustainability goals.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of approximately $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 100,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com

Thermo Fisher Scientific logo (PRNewsfoto/Thermo Fisher Scientific) (PRNewswire)

Media Contact Information:

Mauricio Minotta

Phone: 760-805-5266

Email: mauricio.minotta@thermofisher.com



Jessika Parry

Phone: 419-266-4016

Email: jparry@greenough.biz

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific