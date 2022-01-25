WARE MALCOMB EXPANDS TO SOUTH AMERICA, OPENS NEW OFFICE IN SAO PAULO, BRAZIL

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ware Malcomb, an award-winning international design firm, today announced the opening of its newest office, in Brazil, located at Rua Florida 1703, Conjunto 62, São Paulo, SP, 04565-001. The new office brings the total number of Ware Malcomb offices across the Americas to 25.

Andres Galvis, Regional Director, Latin America, for Ware Malcomb will lead the office and the overall growth and management of the company's operations in the region. To this point, he has been responsible for the firm's Mexico City office and all Latin American projects.

"We are pleased to announce the opening of Ware Malcomb's new office in the dynamic Brazilian market," said Galvis. "We've had excellent, rewarding client partnerships in Latin America over the years, and we look forward to new partnerships in Brazil."

"Our company's growth and expansion into South America is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication," said Matt Brady, Executive Vice President, Ware Malcomb. "We are pleased to open this office to continue serving our clients in the region with innovative, high quality design solutions to maximize their real estate portfolios."

Ware Malcomb has conducted significant work in Latin America since 2003 for clients including Prologis, Emerson, DHL, GLP and LOG, among many others. The firm's international work includes a wide range of projects spanning five continents including industrial, office, interior architecture and design, healthcare, retail, science & technology, public/institutional facilities and renovations.

Established in 1972, Ware Malcomb is a contemporary and expanding full service design firm providing professional architecture, planning, interior design, civil engineering, branding and building measurement services to corporate, commercial/residential developer and public/institutional clients throughout the world. With office locations throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Brazil, the firm specializes in the design of commercial office, corporate, industrial, science & technology, healthcare, retail, auto, public/institutional facilities and renovation projects. Ware Malcomb is recognized as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private company and a Hot Firm by Zweig Group. The firm is also ranked among the top 15 architecture/engineering firms in Engineering News-Record's Top 500 Design Firms and the top 25 interior design firms in Interior Design magazine's Top 100 Giants. For more information, visit http://waremalcomb.com/news and view Ware Malcomb's Brand Video at youtube.com/waremalcomb.

