Abbott Reports Strong Fourth-Quarter 2021 Results; Issues 2022 Forecast

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2021, and issued its financial outlook for 2022.

Fourth-quarter sales of $11.5 billion increased 7.2 percent on a reported basis and 7.7 percent on an organic basis, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange.

Fourth-quarter GAAP diluted EPS was $1.11 and adjusted diluted EPS, which excludes specified items, was $1.32 .

Full-year 2021 GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations was $3.94 and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations was $5.21 , reflecting 42.7% growth versus the prior year. 1

Global COVID-19 testing-related sales were $2.3 billion in the fourth quarter and $7.7 billion for the full-year. Abbott has distributed more than 1.4 billion COVID-19 tests since the start of the pandemic.

Abbott issues full-year 2022 guidance for diluted EPS from continuing operations on a GAAP basis of at least $3.43 and full-year adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of at least $4.70 .

Full-year 2022 guidance includes an initial COVID-19 testing-related sales forecast of $2.5 billion , which Abbott expects to occur early in the year and will update on a quarterly basis.

Abbott's R&D pipeline continues to deliver a steady cadence of new products. Select 2021 highlights include U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services expanded reimbursement for MitraClip®, U.S. launches of Amplatzer® Amulet®, NeuroSphere™ Virtual Clinic, and Portico® transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) system, along with the international launch of Navitor™ TAVR system.

"2021 was an outstanding year for Abbott," said Robert B. Ford, chairman and chief executive officer, Abbott. "We achieved more than 40 percent EPS growth, exceeding the baseline EPS guidance we set at the beginning of last year and, importantly, continued to advance our new product pipeline across the portfolio."

FOURTH-QUARTER BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Note: Management believes that measuring sales growth rates on an organic basis is an appropriate way for investors to best understand the underlying performance of the business. Organic sales growth excludes the impact of foreign exchange.

Following are sales by business segment and commentary for the fourth quarter 2021:

Total Company ($ in millions)

















% Change vs. 4Q20



Sales 4Q21

Reported

Organic



U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total *

4,855

6,613

11,468

15.6

1.7

7.2

15.6

2.7

7.7 Nutrition

928

1,114

2,042

10.4

1.7

5.5

10.4

2.4

5.9 Diagnostics

2,386

2,085

4,471

20.5

(11.8)

2.9

20.5

(11.1)

3.3 Established Pharmaceuticals

--

1,203

1,203

n/a

4.9

4.9

n/a

5.8

5.8 Medical Devices

1,538

2,211

3,749

12.3

17.1

15.1

12.3

18.6

15.9

* Total Q4 2021 Abbott sales from continuing operations include Other Sales of approximately $3 million.

















% Change vs. 12M20



Sales 12M21

Reported

Organic



U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total *

16,642

26,433

43,075

27.8

22.5

24.5

27.8

19.9

22.9 Nutrition

3,556

4,738

8,294

8.4

8.5

8.5

8.4

7.1

7.7 Diagnostics

7,129

8,515

15,644

49.3

41.2

44.8

49.3

37.4

42.7 Established Pharmaceuticals

--

4,718

4,718

n/a

9.6

9.6

n/a

10.4

10.4 Medical Devices

5,923

8,444

14,367

20.1

23.2

21.9

20.1

18.8

19.4



* Total 12M 2021 Abbott sales from continuing operations include Other Sales of approximately $52 million.

n/a = Not Applicable.

Note: In order to compute results excluding the impact of exchange rates, current year U.S. dollar sales are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the current year average foreign exchange rates and then those amounts are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the prior year average foreign exchange rates.

Fourth-quarter 2021 worldwide sales of $11.5 billion increased 7.2 percent on a reported basis and 7.7 percent on an organic basis. Full-year 2021 worldwide sales increased 24.5 percent on a reported basis and 22.9 percent on an organic basis.

Worldwide sales, excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales,2 increased 9.6 percent on a reported basis and 10.3 percent on an organic basis in the fourth quarter, and 15.2 percent on a reported basis and 13.7 percent on an organic basis in the full year 2021.

Compared to pre-pandemic sales in 2019, worldwide sales, excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales,3 increased 10.0 percent on a reported basis and 10.8 percent on an organic basis in the fourth quarter.

Nutrition

($ in millions)





















% Change vs. 4Q20





Sales 4Q21

Reported

Organic





U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total



928

1,114

2,042

10.4

1.7

5.5

10.4

2.4

5.9 Pediatric



570

469

1,039

14.5

(8.0)

3.1

14.5

(8.1)

3.1 Adult



358

645

1,003

4.5

10.3

8.1

4.5

11.6

9.0





















% Change vs. 12M20





Sales 12M21

Reported

Organic





U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total



3,556

4,738

8,294

8.4

8.5

8.5

8.4

7.1

7.7 Pediatric



2,192

2,106

4,298

10.3

(1.5)

4.2

10.3

(3.2)

3.3 Adult



1,364

2,632

3,996

5.6

18.1

13.5

5.6

17.0

12.8

Worldwide Nutrition sales increased 5.5 percent on a reported basis and 5.9 percent on an organic basis in the fourth quarter.

In Adult Nutrition, strong performance of Ensure®, Abbott's market-leading complete and balanced nutrition brand, and Glucerna®, Abbott's market-leading diabetes nutrition brand, led to global sales growth of 8.1 percent on a reported basis and 9.0 percent on an organic basis.

Worldwide Pediatric Nutrition sales increased 3.1 percent on both a reported basis and organic basis. Strong performance of Abbott's market-leading oral hydration brand, Pedialyte®, and continued share growth in infant nutrition led to U.S. Pediatric Nutrition growth of 14.5 percent. In International Pediatric Nutrition, sales were unfavorably impacted primarily by challenging market conditions in China.

Diagnostics ($ in millions)























% Change vs. 4Q20





Sales 4Q21

Reported

Organic





U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total



2,386

2,085

4,471

20.5

(11.8)

2.9

20.5

(11.1)

3.3 Core Laboratory



300

1,048

1,348

(8.0)

5.2

1.9

(8.0)

6.2

2.7 Molecular



135

210

345

(30.0)

(27.5)

(28.5)

(30.0)

(27.3)

(28.4) Point of Care



95

40

135

5.3

3.7

4.8

5.3

3.9

4.9 Rapid Diagnostics



1,856

787

2,643

35.3

(24.2)

9.6

35.3

(23.8)

9.8



















% Change vs. 12M20





Sales 12M21

Reported

Organic





U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total



7,129

8,515

15,644

49.3

41.2

44.8

49.3

37.4

42.7 Core Laboratory



1,145

3,983

5,128

(1.8)

20.4

14.6

(1.8)

17.4

12.4 Molecular



566

861

1,427

(8.9)

5.4

(0.8)

(8.9)

1.7

(2.9) Point of Care



384

152

536

4.3

2.8

3.9

4.3

0.3

3.2 Rapid Diagnostics



5,034

3,519

8,553

92.2

100.2

95.4

92.2

95.0

93.3

Worldwide Diagnostics sales increased 2.9 percent on a reported basis in the fourth quarter and increased 3.3 percent on an organic basis. Global COVID-19 testing-related sales were $2.3 billion in the fourth quarter, including combined sales of $2.1 billion from Abbott's BinaxNOW®, Panbio® and ID NOW® rapid testing platforms.

Excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, worldwide Diagnostics sales increased 8.2 percent on a reported basis in the fourth quarter and 8.7 percent on an organic basis.4

In Molecular Diagnostics, fourth-quarter sales growth was negatively impacted by lower COVID-19 testing-related sales compared to the prior year. Excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, worldwide Molecular Diagnostics sales increased 24.1 percent on a reported basis and 24.5 percent on an organic basis, including 34.6 percent in the U.S. and 20.7 percent internationally.5

In Rapid Diagnostics, fourth-quarter international sales growth was negatively impacted by lower COVID-19 testing-related sales compared to the prior year. Excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, international Rapid Diagnostics sales increased 9.7 percent on a reported basis and 10.3 percent on an organic basis.6

Established Pharmaceuticals ($ in millions)























% Change vs. 4Q20





Sales 4Q21

Reported

Organic





U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total



--

1,203

1,203

n/a

4.9

4.9

n/a

5.8

5.8 Key Emerging Markets



--

868

868

n/a

4.1

4.1

n/a

5.2

5.2 Other



--

335

335

n/a

6.8

6.8

n/a

7.5

7.5





















% Change vs. 12M20





Sales 12M21

Reported

Organic





U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total



--

4,718

4,718

n/a

9.6

9.6

n/a

10.4

10.4 Key Emerging Markets



--

3,539

3,539

n/a

10.3

10.3

n/a

11.9

11.9 Other



--

1,179

1,179

n/a

7.8

7.8

n/a

6.0

6.0

Established Pharmaceuticals sales increased 4.9 percent on a reported basis in the fourth quarter and increased 5.8 percent on an organic basis.

Key Emerging Markets include India, Brazil, Russia and China along with several additional emerging countries that represent the most attractive long-term growth opportunities for Abbott's branded generics product portfolio. Sales in these geographies increased 4.1 percent on a reported basis in the quarter and increased 5.2 percent on an organic basis. Organic sales growth was led by strong growth across several geographies, including India, Russia and China.

Other sales increased 6.8 percent on a reported basis in the quarter and increased 7.5 percent on an organic basis.

Medical Devices ($ in millions)

















% Change vs. 4Q20



Sales 4Q21

Reported

Organic



U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total

1,538

2,211

3,749

12.3

17.1

15.1

12.3

18.6

15.9 Rhythm Management

242

299

541

(2.7)

5.5

1.7

(2.7)

7.0

2.5 Electrophysiology

198

306

504

7.2

15.4

12.0

7.2

17.8

13.5 Heart Failure

171

68

239

25.4

30.8

26.9

25.4

33.2

27.6 Vascular

231

447

678

3.0

18.0

12.4

3.0

19.2

13.2 Structural Heart

193

226

419

25.4

13.6

18.7

25.4

15.7

19.9 Neuromodulation

156

41

197

(9.0)

(2.2)

(7.7)

(9.0)

(1.1)

(7.5) Diabetes Care

347

824

1,171

38.8

23.5

27.6

38.8

24.3

28.3

















% Change vs. 12M20



Sales 12M21

Reported

Organic



U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total

5,923

8,444

14,367

20.1

23.2

21.9

20.1

18.8

19.4 Rhythm Management

1,018

1,180

2,198

12.7

16.8

14.8

12.7

12.7

12.7 Electrophysiology

778

1,129

1,907

17.7

23.1

20.8

17.7

20.0

19.1 Heart Failure

654

235

889

19.5

22.0

20.1

19.5

18.1

19.1 Vascular

915

1,739

2,654

7.4

17.0

13.5

7.4

13.2

11.1 Structural Heart

730

880

1,610

35.1

24.5

29.1

35.1

20.4

26.8 Neuromodulation

616

165

781

9.3

19.2

11.3

9.3

14.3

10.3 Diabetes Care

1,212

3,116

4,328

40.3

29.6

32.5

40.3

24.3

28.5

Worldwide Medical Devices sales increased 15.1 percent on a reported basis in the fourth quarter and increased 15.9 percent on an organic basis. Strong growth in the quarter was driven by continued recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and strong growth in Diabetes Care.

Compared to pre-pandemic sales in 2019, Medical Devices sales increased 17.0 percent on a reported basis and 15.8 percent on an organic basis in the fourth quarter, led by double-digit growth in Heart Failure, Structural Heart and Diabetes Care.7

In Diabetes Care, FreeStyle Libre® sales were $1.0 billion in the quarter, which represents sales growth of 35.4 percent on a reported basis and 36.0 percent on an organic basis.

Abbott continued to strengthen its Medical Devices portfolio with several pipeline advancements in 2021, including:

U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services expanded reimbursement coverage for Abbott's revolutionary MitraClip device.

U.S. launch of NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic, a first-of-its-kind technology that allows patients to communicate with physicians and receive new treatment settings remotely as needed.

U.S. FDA approval of Amplatzer Amulet Left Atrial Appendage Occluder to treat people with atrial fibrillation who are at risk of ischemic stroke.

U.S. FDA approval of Portico with FlexNav ® transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) system to treat people with symptomatic, severe aortic stenosis who are at high risk for open-heart surgery.

CE Mark for Navitor, Abbott's latest-generation TAVR system.

ABBOTT'S EARNINGS-PER-SHARE GUIDANCE

Abbott projects full-year 2022 diluted earnings per share from continuing operations under GAAP of at least $3.43. Abbott forecasts specified items for the full-year 2022 of $1.27 per share primarily related to intangible amortization, restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, expenses associated with acquisitions and other net expenses. Excluding specified items, projected adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations would be at least $4.70 for the full-year 2022.

Abbott projects first-quarter 2022 diluted earnings per share from continuing operations under GAAP of at least $1.20. Abbott forecasts specified items for the first-quarter 2022 of $0.30 per share primarily related to intangible amortization, restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, expenses associated with acquisitions and other net expenses. Excluding specified items, projected adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations would be at least $1.50 for the first quarter.

ABBOTT DECLARES 392ND CONSECUTIVE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

On Dec. 10, 2021, the board of directors of Abbott declared the company's quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share. Abbott's cash dividend is payable Feb. 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 14, 2022.

Abbott has increased its dividend payout for 50 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

About Abbott:

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 113,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com, on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews.

Abbott will live-webcast its fourth-quarter earnings conference call through its Investor Relations website at www.abbottinvestor.com at 8 a.m. Central time today. An archived edition of the webcast will be available later that day.



— Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 —

A Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Abbott cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect Abbott's operations are discussed in Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, and are incorporated herein by reference. Abbott undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

1 Full-year 2021 diluted EPS from continuing operations on a GAAP basis reflects 58.2 percent growth. 2 In the fourth quarter of 2020, total worldwide sales were $10.701 billion, which included COVID-19 testing-related sales of $2.35 billion. In the fourth quarter of 2021, COVID-19 testing-related sales were $2.319 billion. Full-year 2020 worldwide sales were $34.608 billion, which included COVID-19 testing-related sales of $3.878 billion. Full-year 2021 COVID-19 testing-related sales were $7.679 billion. 3 In the fourth quarter of 2019, total worldwide sales were $8.314 billion. In the fourth quarter of 2021, COVID-19 testing-related sales were $2.319 billion. Full-year 2019 worldwide sales were $31.904 billion. Full-year 2021 COVID-19 testing-related sales were $7.679 billion. 4 In the fourth quarter of 2020, worldwide Diagnostic sales were $4.345 billion, which included total COVID-19 testing-related sales of $2.35 billion. In the fourth quarter of 2021, COVID-19 testing-related sales were $2.319 billion. Full-year 2020 worldwide Diagnostic sales were $10.805 billion, which included COVID-19 testing-related sales of $3.878 billion in Diagnostics. Full-year 2021 COVID-19 testing-related sales were $7.679 billion. 5 In the fourth quarter of 2020, worldwide Molecular sales were $482 million, which included $192 million of U.S. sales and $290 million of international sales. U.S. and international Molecular COVID-19 testing-related sales in the fourth quarter of 2020 were $158 million and $201 million, respectively. In the fourth quarter of 2021, U.S. and international Molecular COVID-19 testing-related sales were $89 million and $103 million, respectively. 6 In the fourth quarter of 2020, international Rapid Diagnostics sales were $1.039 billion, which included COVID-19 testing related sales of $847 million. In the fourth quarter of 2021, international Rapid Diagnostics COVID-19 testing related sales were $577 million. 7 In the fourth quarter of 2019, Medical Devices sales were $3.204 billion.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





4Q21

4Q20

% Change

Net Sales

$11,468

$10,701

7.2

















Cost of products sold, excluding amortization expense

4,766

4,493

6.1

Amortization of intangible assets

514

508

1.3

Research and development

762

698

9.1

Selling, general, and administrative

3,048

2,570

18.6

Total Operating Cost and Expenses

9,090

8,269

9.9

















Operating Earnings

2,378

2,432

(2.2)

















Interest expense, net

120

127

(5.7)

Net foreign exchange (gain) loss

(6)

(5)

22.8

Other (income) expense, net

(63)

(78)

(19.3)

Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes

2,327

2,388

(2.5)

















Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations

338

230

47.2 1) Earnings from Continuing Operations

1,989

2,158

(7.8)

















Earnings from Discontinued Operations, net of taxes

--

4

n/m

















Net Earnings

$1,989

$2,162

(8.0)

















Earnings from Continuing Operations, excluding













Specified Items, as described below

$2,366

$2,612

(9.4) 2)















Diluted Earnings per Common Share from:













Continuing Operations

$1.11

$1.20

(7.5)

Discontinued Operations

--

--

n/m

Total

$1.11

$1.20

(7.5)

















Diluted Earnings per Common Share from Continuing













Operations, excluding Specified Items, as described below

$1.32

$1.45

(9.0) 2)















Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding













Plus Dilutive Common Stock Options

1,782

1,789























NOTES: See tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information From Continuing Operations" for an explanation of certain non-GAAP financial information. n/m = Percent change is not meaningful. See footnotes on the following table.





1) 2021 Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations includes the recognition of approximately $40 million of net tax benefits as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years and approximately $45 million in excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.





2020 Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations includes the recognition of approximately $135 million of tax benefits related to the impairment of certain assets, approximately $25 million of net tax benefits as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years and approximately $10 million in excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.



2) 2021 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share from Continuing Operations, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $377 million, or $0.21 per share, for intangible amortization and other expenses primarily associated with restructuring actions and acquisitions, partially offset by a change in estimate to the restructuring actions recognized in the second quarter related to Abbott's manufacturing network for COVID-19 diagnostic tests to reflect current and projected demand.





2020 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share from Continuing Operations, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $454 million, or $0.25 per share, for intangible amortization and impairment expenses and other net expenses primarily associated with acquisitions and restructuring actions.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings Year Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





12M21

12M20

% Change

Net Sales

$43,075

$34,608

24.5

















Cost of products sold, excluding amortization expense

18,537

15,003

23.6

Amortization of intangible assets

2,047

2,132

(4.0)

Research and development

2,742

2,420

13.3

Selling, general, and administrative

11,324

9,696

16.8

Total Operating Cost and Expenses

34,650

29,251

18.5

















Operating Earnings

8,425

5,357

57.3

















Interest expense, net

490

500

(2.0)

Net foreign exchange (gain) loss

1

(8)

n/m

Other (income) expense, net

(277)

(103)

169.7

Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes

8,211

4,968

65.3

















Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations

1,140

497

129.4 1) Earnings from Continuing Operations

7,071

4,471

58.2

















Earnings from Discontinued Operations, net of taxes

--

24

n/m

















Net Earnings

$7,071

$4,495

57.3

















Earnings from Continuing Operations, excluding













Specified Items, as described below

$9,367

$6,552

43.0 2)















Diluted Earnings per Common Share from:













Continuing Operations

$3.94

$2.49

58.2

Discontinued Operations

--

0.01

n/m

Total

$3.94

$2.50

57.6

















Diluted Earnings per Common Share from Continuing













Operations, excluding Specified Items, as described below

$5.21

$3.65

42.7 2)















Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding













Plus Dilutive Common Stock Options

1,789

1,786























See tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information From Continuing Operations" for an explanation of certain non-GAAP financial information. n/m = Percent change is not meaningful. See footnotes on the following table.





1) 2021 Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations includes the recognition of approximately $55 million of net tax benefits as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years and approximately $145 million in excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.





2020 Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations includes the recognition of approximately $170 million of tax benefits related to the impairment of certain assets, $140 million of net tax benefits as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years and approximately $100 million in excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.



2) 2021 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share from Continuing Operations, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $2.296 billion, or $1.27 per share, for intangible amortization and other net expenses primarily associated with restructuring actions, certain litigation and acquisitions.





2020 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share from Continuing Operations, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $2.081 billion, or $1.16 per share, for intangible amortization expense, impairment charges and other net expense primarily associated with acquisitions, restructuring actions and income from a litigation settlement.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information From Continuing Operations Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



4Q21



As

Reported (GAAP)

Specified Items

As

Adjusted

% to Sales

















Intangible Amortization

$ 514

$ (514)

$ --



Gross Margin

6,188

434

6,622

57.7% R&D

762

(39)

723

6.3% SG&A

3,048

(43)

3,005

26.2% Other (income) expense, net

(63)

(5)

(68)



Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes

2,327

521

2,848



Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations

338

144

482



Earnings from Continuing Operations

1,989

377

2,366



Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations

$1.11

$0.21

$1.32





Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $514 million and other net expenses of $7 million that includes costs associated with acquisitions and other expenses, partially offset by a change in estimate to the restructuring actions recognized in the second quarter. See titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.





4Q20



As

Reported (GAAP)

Specified Items

As

Adjusted

% to Sales

















Intangible Amortization

$ 508

$ (508)

$ --



Gross Margin

5,700

557

6,257

58.5% R&D

698

(61)

637

6.0% SG&A

2,570

(56)

2,514

23.5% Other (income) expense, net

(78)

23

(55)



Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes

2,388

651

3,039



Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations

230

197

427



Earnings from Continuing Operations

2,158

454

2,612



Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations

$1.20

$0.25

$1.45





Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $508 million and other net expenses of $143 million, primarily associated with acquisitions, restructuring actions and other expenses. See tables titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.



Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information From Continuing Operations Year Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





12M21



As

Reported (GAAP)

Specified Items

As

Adjusted

% to Sales

















Intangible Amortization

$ 2,047

$ (2,047)

$ --



Gross Margin

22,491

2,476

24,967

58.0% R&D

2,742

(106)

2,636

6.1% SG&A

11,324

(317)

11,007

25.6% Other (income) expense, net

(277)

25

(252)



Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes

8,211

2,874

11,085



Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations

1,140

578

1,718



Earnings from Continuing Operations

7,071

2,296

9,367



Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations

$3.94

$1.27

$5.21





Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $2.047 billion and other net expenses of $827 million, primarily associated with restructuring actions, certain litigation, acquisitions and other expenses. See tables titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.





12M20



As

Reported (GAAP)

Specified Items

As

Adjusted

% to Sales

















Intangible Amortization

$ 2,132

$ (2,132)

$ --



Gross Margin

17,473

2,452

19,925

57.6% R&D

2,420

(125)

2,295

6.6% SG&A

9,696

(75)

9,621

27.8% Other (income) expense, net

(103)

(88)

(191)



Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes

4,968

2,740

7,708



Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations

497

659

1,156



Earnings from Continuing Operations

4,471

2,081

6,552



Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations

$2.49

$1.16

$3.65





Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $2.132 billion and other net expenses of $608 million, primarily associated with acquisitions, restructuring actions, asset impairments, and other expenses and litigation settlement income. See tables titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.



A reconciliation of the fourth-quarter tax rates for continuing operations for 2021 and 2020 is shown below:









4Q21



($ in millions)

Pre-Tax Income

Taxes on Earnings

Tax

Rate



As reported (GAAP)

$2,327

$ 338

14.5% 1)

Specified items

521

144







Excluding specified items

$2,848

$482

16.9%





























4Q20



($ in millions)

Pre-Tax Income

Taxes on Earnings

Tax

Rate



As reported (GAAP)

$2,388

$230

9.6% 2)

Specified items

651

197







Excluding specified items

$3,039

$427

14.1%









1) 2021 Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations includes the recognition of approximately $40 million of net tax benefits as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years and approximately $45 million in excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.



2) 2020 Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations includes the recognition of approximately $135 million of tax benefits related to the impairment of certain assets, approximately $25 million of net tax benefits as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years and approximately $10 million in excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.



A reconciliation of the year-to-date tax rates for continuing operations for 2021 and 2020 is shown below:









12M21



($ in millions)

Pre-Tax Income

Taxes on Earnings

Tax

Rate



As reported (GAAP)

$8,211

$ 1,140

13.9% 3)

Specified items

2,874

578







Excluding specified items

$11,085

$1,718

15.5%





























12M20



($ in millions)

Pre-Tax Income

Taxes on Earnings

Tax

Rate



As reported (GAAP)

$4,968

$497

10.0% 4)

Specified items

2,740

659







Excluding specified items

$7,708

$1,156

15.0%









3) 2021 Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations includes the recognition of approximately $55 million of net tax benefits as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years and approximately $145 million in excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.



4) 2020 Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations includes the recognition of approximately $170 million of tax benefits related to the impairment of certain assets, approximately $140 million of net tax benefits as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years and approximately $100 million in excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





Acquisition or Divestiture-related (a)

Restructuring and Cost Reduction Initiatives (b)

Intangible Amortization

Other (c)

Total Specifieds

Gross Margin

$ 26

$ (110)

$ 514

$ 4

$ 434

R&D

(6)

(8)

--

(25)

(39)

SG&A

(12)

(23)

--

(8)

(43)

Other (income) expense, net

(2)

--

--

(3)

(5)

Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes

$ 46

$ (79)

$ 514

$ 40

521

Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations (d)

















144

Earnings from Continuing Operations

















$ 377

Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations

















$ 0.21



























The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information From Continuing Operations."



a) Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating the acquired businesses and include expenditures for the integration of systems, processes and business activities. b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement, and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives. Restructuring and cost reduction plans consist of distinct initiatives to streamline operations including the consolidation and rationalization of business activities and facilities, workforce reductions, the transfer of product lines between manufacturing facilities, and the transfer of other business activities between sites. The Gross Margin amount includes a credit associated with a change in estimate to the charges taken in the second quarter for a restructuring plan related to Abbott's manufacturing network for COVID-19 diagnostic tests to reflect current and projected demand. c) Other includes incremental costs to comply with the European Union's Medical Device (MDR) and In Vitro Diagnostics Medical Device (IVDR) Regulations for previously approved products. d) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items and excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





Acquisition or Divestiture-related (a)

Restructuring and Cost Reduction Initiatives (b)

Intangible Amortization

Other (c)

Total Specifieds

Gross Margin

$ 23

$ 23

$ 508

$ 3

$ 557

R&D

(2)

6

--

(65)

(61)

SG&A

(25)

(4)

--

(27)

(56)

Other (income) expense, net

24

--

--

(1)

23

Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes

$ 26

$ 21

$ 508

$ 96

651

Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations (d)

















197

Earnings from Continuing Operations

















$ 454

Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations

















$ 0.25



























The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information From Continuing Operations."



a) Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating the acquired businesses and include expenditures for retention and the integration of systems, processes and business activities. b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement, and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives. Restructuring and cost reduction plans consist of distinct initiatives to streamline operations including the consolidation and rationalization of business activities and facilities, workforce reductions, the transfer of product lines between manufacturing facilities, and the transfer of other business activities between sites. c) Other primarily relates to the impairment of an intangible asset and the net costs related to certain litigation. d) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items and excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items Year Ended December 31, 2021 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





Acquisition or Divestiture-related (a)

Restructuring and Cost Reduction Initiatives (b)

Intangible Amortization

Other (c)

Total Specifieds Gross Margin

$ 82

$ 323

$ 2,047

$ 24

$ 2,476 R&D

(15)

(7)

--

(84)

(106) SG&A

(55)

(45)

--

(217)

(317) Other (income) expense, net

1

1

--

23

25 Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes

$ 151

$ 374

$ 2,047

$ 302

2,874 Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations (d)

















578 Earnings from Continuing Operations

















$ 2,296 Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations

















$ 1.27























The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information From Continuing Operations."



a) Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating the acquired businesses and include expenditures for the integration of systems, processes and business activities. b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement, and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives. Restructuring and cost reduction plans consist of distinct initiatives to streamline operations including the consolidation and rationalization of business activities and facilities, workforce reductions, the transfer of product lines between manufacturing facilities, and the transfer of other business activities between sites. The Gross Margin amount includes charges associated with a restructuring plan to align Abbott's manufacturing network for COVID-19 diagnostic tests with changes during the year in current and projected testing demand. c) Other primarily relates to the costs related to certain litigation, incremental costs to comply with MDR and IVDR Regulations for previously approved products, the acquisition of a research and development asset, the impairments of an equity investment and an intangible asset, and the gain on the disposition of an equity method investment. d) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items and excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items Year Ended December 31, 2020 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





Acquisition or Divestiture-related (a)

Restructuring and Cost Reduction Initiatives (b)

Intangible Amortization

Other (c)

Total Specifieds Gross Margin

$ 84

$ 80

$ 2,132

$ 156

$ 2,452 R&D

(10)

(3)

--

(112)

(125) SG&A

(108)

(40)

--

73

(75) Other (income) expense, net

21

--

--

(109)

(88) Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes

$ 181

$ 123

$ 2,132

$ 304

2,740 Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations (d)

















659 Earnings from Continuing Operations

















$ 2,081 Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations

















$ 1.16























The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information From Continuing Operations."



a) Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating the acquired businesses and include expenditures for retention, severance, and the integration of systems, processes and business activities. b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement, and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives. Restructuring and cost reduction plans consist of distinct initiatives to streamline operations including the consolidation and rationalization of business activities and facilities, workforce reductions, the transfer of product lines between manufacturing facilities, and the transfer of other business activities between sites. c) Other primarily relates to impairment charges related to certain assets and the costs to acquire R&D assets, partially offset by income from the settlement of litigation. d) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items, the resolution of prior years' tax positions and excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.

View original content:

SOURCE Abbott