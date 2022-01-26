MVP Health Care and Galileo Expand Partnership to Provide Digital Primary and Specialty Care to All MVP Members in New York and Vermont

SCHENECTADY, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MVP Health Care and Galileo announced an expansion of their partnership to offer all MVP members access to digital primary and multispecialty care. For the first time, MVP's entire membership, including those with employer plans (self-insured and fully insured), individual insurance, student health plans, and Medicare Advantage, will be able to connect with a bilingual primary or specialty care provider at any time, day or night, using Galileo's mobile app.

This news follows last week's announcement of MVP's first-of-its-kind Medicaid offering in New York, giving Medicaid members, who were previously required to see a primary care physician (PCP) in person, access to Galileo's on-demand health care.

"Offering virtual primary and specialty care is a monumental step towards creating an environment that offers our members equitable choice and convenience in their health care journey," said MVP Health Care's President and CEO, Chris Del Vecchio. "We know that primary care is crucial to getting and staying healthy, yet timely access to primary care can be difficult. We are so proud to partner with Galileo to provide an easy-access path to virtual care when and where our members need it while at the same time being the first health insurer to offer this innovative option to all MVP members."

Galileo is designed for diverse populations who want immediate access to expert, affordable care. By providing urgent, behavioral, primary, and complex chronic specialty care in a single care platform, Galileo delivers faster and more accurate diagnosis and treatment, resulting in lower cost of care and better outcomes. Specifically:

Galileo manages more than 90% of medical issues without the need for an in-person referral.

More than 50% of Galileo's care is for chronic conditions such as diabetes, depression, and hypertension.

Employees using Galileo avoid more expensive visits to in-person specialty, urgent, or ER care 80% of the time.

Over 85% of patients report improved health after receiving care from Galileo.

Ensuring Health Equity With Bilingual, Inclusive Care

Galileo offers an affordable, easy path to comprehensive, equitable, and inclusive care in English and Spanish. MVP members can connect with a bilingual provider, no appointment necessary, with $0 copays (on qualifying plans).

"We believe that all individuals and employees should have access to affordable medical expertise, whoever or wherever they may be," said Thomas Lee, MD, founder and CEO of Galileo. "We know that the quality and cost of medical care is highly variable across and even within ZIP codes. Our goal is to reduce those disparities by offering the highest standard of care affordably, in a context that's personally tailored to the individual."

MVP members can access care by visiting www.galileohealth.com/mvp .

About MVP Health Care

MVP Health Care is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit health insurer caring for members in New York and Vermont. Committed to the complete well-being of our members and the communities we serve, MVP makes health insurance more convenient, more supportive, and more personal. For more information visit www.mvphealthcare.com or on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

About Galileo

Galileo is a modern medical group operating across all 50 states, designed to improve the quality and affordability of care for diverse and complex populations. Partnering with value-focused health plans and employers, Galileo operates across digital, office, and home-based environments to meet the needs of populations large and small. Founded by Thomas Lee, MD, the Harvard-trained physician and pioneer behind One Medical and Epocrates, Galileo represents the collaborative work of leaders from health care, technology and human-centered design.

For more information, visit Galileo.io and follow us on Twitter , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

